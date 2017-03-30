AMGtime Attending 2017 City of Los Angeles Vendor Fair

2017 Los Angeles Vendor Fair - AMGtime in Attendance

AMGtime will be joining other local vendors at this year’s LA Vendor Fair, located in two different areas of downtown Los Angeles on April 12: in the plaza near City Hall South and the Triforium near City Hall East. Exhibitors and attendees are given this opportunity to meet suppliers, subcontractors, potential vendors and city staff. The diverse list of exhibitors and attendees will have a chance to build relationships with local business owners, and learn about potential subcontracting opportunities.

Los Angeles-based AMGtime will be showcasing their comprehensive and innovative time and attendance products, which includes software available on both the cloud and PC, top of the line biometric hardware, mobile applications, specialized industry solutions, and much more. They will be highlighting their latest biometric timeclock, the innovative and user-friendly Elionic employee kiosk. Using fingerprint biometric technology, employees are provided a secure and convenient way to punch in and out, and will also have access to their schedules and benefit data directly on the device.

AMGtime’s solutions are designed to easily scale and be customized for businesses and government agencies of all sizes, and across industries. With AMGtime, organizations decrease labor costs, stay compliant with labor laws, and effectively manage their employees’ time and attendance. Various modules may be added to automate calculations of sick pay and benefit accrual, bank hours, ensure compliance with ACA, just to name a few. AMGtime is integrated with 110+ payroll companies, some seamlessly though API, resulting in a time and attendance and payroll process that is accurate and more efficient.

Stop by AMGtime’s booth to learn about their robust solutions for time and attendance.

About the Company

With 24 years of experience, Los Angeles-based AMG Employee Management Inc. has made its mark as a national leader in providing time and attendance solutions. AMGtime provides easy to use and flexible time and attendance products and services, including software available on both the cloud and PC, top of the line biometric hardware, mobile applications, specialized industry solutions, and much more. AMGtime’s solutions are customizable and adaptable for basic to complex configurations, simple to implement, and inexpensive, providing organizations with the highest level of efficiency and ROI.