Ono Hawaiian BBQ Announces Grand Opening for Menifee

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating its new restaurant with a Grand Opening Luau this Friday, March 31, 2017 at 30021 Haun Road, Menifee, California; expanding further southwest into Riverside County.

The Grand Opening Celebration will have special events including:



Ribbon cutting ceremony 10:45AM

Raffling of fifty $100 Ono Hawaiian BBQ gift cards 11:00AM to 1:00PM

50% off with a purchase of drink special all day

Hawaiian dance performance 12:00PM to 2:00PM

This Ono Hawaiian BBQ will feature newly implemented digital menu boards. The interior design incorporates the brand’s industrial chic design inspired by Hawaii’s rustic elements; featuring reclaimed wood walls, rope lighting, aqua tiles, and tropical planters.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast casual restaurant with locations in California and Arizona that serves Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. All of Ono Hawaiian BBQ plates are created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, prepared daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates 62 restaurants throughout California and Arizona and have plans to open 10 more locations in 2017 with the next opening in Fullerton, California.

Fans can receive promotions and news by “Liking” Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OnoHawaiianBBQ or joining Club Ono. For more information please visit http://www.OnoHawaiianBBQ.com, @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Twitter or @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Instagram.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ – Menifee

30021 Haun Road

Menifee, CA 92584

Phone: (951)672-0288

Sun - Thurs: 11:00AM – 9:00PM

Fri-Sat: 11:00AM – 9:30PM

marketing(at)onobbq(dot)com