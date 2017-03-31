Looming health care reform has raised public worries over high gestational surrogacy costs. By the time couples are looking for a gestation carrier, they have already been through years of fertility treatments and failed IVF procedures – most couples have been financially as well as emotionally drained.

With the unfolding drama in Washington over health care reform, the high cost of surrogacy has once again jumped to the forefront. Questions about financing and insurance options have become the most asked topics from Intended Parents according to consulting service Sensible Surrogacy.

To respond to questions from Intend Parents, Sensible Surrogacy has published an online guide to surrogacy costs and funding options. The new series of articles is a resource for Intend Parents who are looking for ways to manage the high cost of surrogacy.

Basic surrogacy programs can cost from $75,000 to $140,000 USD in the United States. Few couples have that amount of money to pay in cash for a program. The Surrogacy Cost Guide reviews financing options, crowdfunding programs, insurance strategies for Intended Parents, and of course details on the cost of surrogacy worldwide.

“Surrogacy is rarely the first option for a couple confronting infertility,” says Bill Houghton, director of Sensible Surrogacy. “By the time couples are looking for a gestation carrier, they have already been through years of fertility treatments and failed IVF procedures – most couples have been financially as well as emotionally drained. A big part of what we do is to help them understand the options for conceiving their new family. That includes surrogacy costs and payment options.”

In addition to the high price tag for surrogacy programs, unexpected medical complications can more than double the parents’ projected surrogacy costs. NICU costs in the United States can run $5,000 USD per day, and a stay of several weeks is common if a baby is born a few weeks early.

“We get a lot of questions about Obamacare, and whether it will be possible to get health insurance for a surrogate mother if the program is repealed,” says Houghton. “The answer is yes, there are private insurance policies that will protect Intended Parents in case of a serious complications during the pregnancy or delivery.” But the cost of those polices will depend on government decisions towards Medicaid and Insurance Exchanges. Houghton suggests that Intended Parents include a contingency budget to cover at least $10,000 USD, which is the out-of-pocket maximum of a typical insurance strategy.

The Surrogacy Cost Guide is part of the consulting service's Online Surrogacy Guide. The Guide is a searchable catalog of everything Intended Parents need to know about Surrogacy… from deciding if surrogacy is an appropriate option for their family, to returning home with their new baby.

About Sensible Surrogacy:

Sensible Surrogacy is an ethical IVF & surrogacy consultancy with client support in Europe and North America. Their consultants arrange affordable, complete and experienced surrogacy services through worldwide clinics and service providers. The consulting service has relationships with clinics in Kiev, Cancun, Los Angeles, and Mumbai. Their mission is to help couples create loving families.