Our employees gain access to a collaborative education with industry-leading professionals, training in some of the latest technology innovations, a competitive benefits package, and advancement opportunities in a growing company.

T2 Tech Group, a premier provider of vendor neutral IT consulting and advisory services, serves some of the largest health systems and commercial organizations in the United States and has been rapidly increasing its client base. To match this growth, the company is expanding its capabilities and core team of expert IT engineers and project managers.

Over 2016, T2 Tech nearly doubled in size. The company also recently expanded its facilities by moving to a larger building within walking distance from the Del Amo Fashion Center. In addition to providing a better office, this move facilitated a new lab environment that engineers can use to simulate IT environments for hospitals and commercial enterprises. To see more, access news coverage of T2 Tech’s move.

As the company plans to embark on a number of new initiatives and large-scale IT projects, it is seeking qualified professionals to join its team. The company is looking to bring on more professionals that have a considerable amount of experience and connections. There are also opportunities at T2 Tech for applicants who are new to the industry and willing to learn from the consulting firm’s high-caliber team. Some of the positions the company is looking to fill include the following:



Consulting services vice president of sales and business development

Program managers

Project managers

Network engineers

Server engineers

Storage engineers

Consulting services sales professional

Communication/training managers

Cabling technicians

Desktop technicians

In addition to competitive insurance benefits and possible opportunities for company-sponsored education and training, T2 Tech employees work in a dynamic environment that will push them to develop professionally.

“T2 Tech Group prides itself in service excellence and the quality of its staff,” said Kevin Torf, Managing Partner at T2 Tech. “We believe in treating our people well and allowing them to reach their highest potential. Our employees gain access to a collaborative education with industry-leading professionals, training in some of the latest technology innovations, a competitive benefits package, and advancement opportunities in a growing company. All of this is in addition to a prime office location near the beach in Los Angeles.”

If candidates think they can contribute to the growing company, potential applicants should visit T2 Tech’s careers page.

About T2 Tech Group

T2 Tech is a leader in the practical application of technology for healthcare and a range of other industries. Since its founding in 2006, T2 Tech has consistently delivered high-quality consulting and management advisory services to executives and IT leaders. Unlike many consulting firms, T2 Tech has no financial interest in vendor selection, freeing the company to focus completely on realizing client goals. The company balances business and IT needs, uses a proven adaptable framework, can see projects from assessment to post-implementation, and practices transparency in everything they do. For more information about T2 Tech Group, visit t2techgroup.com and connect with them on Twitter @T2TechGroup.

Media Contact:

Jenny Matkovich

Marketing Director

424-212-8112

jmatkovich(at)t2techgroup(dot)com