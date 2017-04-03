Lawn care program comparison between neighbors. The brown lawn on the left is not a Giroud lawn customer. The lush, green lawn on the right has had our annual lawn care program for several years. A professional lawn evaluation by a PA Certified Lawn Specialist will focus on the causes of lawn health problems.

It's spring lawn care season and many Philadelphia homeowners are itching to see lawns and gardens come alive. After a long winter that just wouldn't go away, many lawns will need significant help to be green and healthy. Giroud Tree and Lawn provides the solutions in its new Spring Lawn Care Checklist and lawn treatment program comparison video.

The keys to success are a few simple actions that include professional evaluation, custom lawn treatments and lawn repair.

“No two lawns are alike, explains Mike Taraborrelli, Lawn Care Manager at Giroud Tree and Lawn. “The soil and other growing conditions can be radically different from one neighbor to another and even between different areas of the same lawn. The best starting point is a professional evaluation to determine the reasons for poor lawn health and appearance.”

A professional lawn evaluation by a PA Certified Lawn Specialist will focus on the main causes of lawn health problems including:

1. Poor soil: Improperly balanced soil pH, low organic matter levels, compaction and drainage can adversely affect even the most well cared for lawn.

2. Insects and disease: Non-beneficial fungi and insects are always present but not necessarily in sufficient numbers to cause damage. Properly timed controls when needed, resistant grass varieties, and healthy turf and soil are the best defense against these pests.

3. Nutrient deficiencies: lawns requires regular fertilizer treatments to replace nutrients utilized by the plant or not readily available from the soil. Get a lab test of the soil for a comprehensive analysis of soil health and nutrient content.

4. Improper mowing and watering: Lawns mowed too short can lead to scorching and lawn thinning, inviting weed and crabgrass infestations. Too much or too little watering impacts both plant and soil health.

Once the reasons for poor lawn health are determined, homeowners or the professional lawn treatment service should take the following actions.

1. Lawn Treatment Programs: The best lawn treatments are customized to fit the exact needs of each specific lawn. Additionally, the program needs to be aligned with a homeowner’s preference for traditional versus 100% organic lawn treatments. For Spring, apply a lawn fertilizer treatment containing both quick and slow release nitrogen. Use a starter fertilizer formula if the lawn has been seeded.

2. Lawn Repair: Core aeration followed by organic compost topdressing will improve soil drainage, structure, nutrient availability, and reduce thatch levels. For many lawns, a lime application is required to get the pH in balance.

3. Tree Pruning: Thin and raise tree canopies to allow more light on lawn areas affected by excessive shade.

4. Weed and Crabgrass Controls: Catch crabgrass early by applying a preemergent crabgrass control to inhibit weedy grass germination. For weed controls, liquid products will provide better coverage to small weeds than granular materials. Apply while weather is cool and wind is still. Do not use non-selective weed controls such as Roundup in lawn areas. Always follow label directions when using lawn products.

5. Monitoring: Lawn care is never a one and done. The lawn treatment service company should offer regular service calls to stay on top of changes in the lawn throughout the growing season. This approach ensures the lawn gets the right treatments or service at the right time to achieve optimum health.

Professional lawn evaluation, customized lawn treatment and repair services and careful monitoring are the essential actions homeowners can take now to build and maintain a healthy, thick, green lawn.

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, tree removal and lawn care programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal and traditional and 100% organic lawn programs to keep lawns healthy and green . Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award® every year since 2005. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.