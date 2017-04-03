We progressed through the Kickstarter campaign brilliantly, and the resources are now in place for us to provide global production volume for FaceCradle.

Company officials for FaceCradle, the most-funded travel pillow in crowdfunding history, are back for a bigger and better encore appearance at the International Travel Goods Show, a three-day event from April 5-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Travelers, retailers and anyone who craves deep sleep on a plane are invited to visit booth 544 in the North Hall to experience FaceCradle in a real airplane seat set up at the booth -- where they can discover why this travel pillow has taken off in popularity.

The appearance at the show follows the company’s tremendous success among travelers for FaceCradle, which raised $1.135 million ($1,479,231 AUD) from nearly 20,000 people on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter last fall.

“We progressed through the Kickstarter campaign brilliantly, and the resources are now in place for us to provide global production volume for FaceCradle,” said Dylan J. Doherty, President of FaceCradle USA.

“We attended last year’s show with a prototype of FaceCradle, so we’re excited to have a larger booth during our re-launch of the production version of FaceCradle in Las Vegas,” Doherty added. “We’re also looking forward to formalizing some relationships with retailers and wholesalers during the show.”

FaceCradle was developed by company co-founders David Scrimshaw and Roz Ruwhiu through their own experiences trying to get sleep on long, cross-country and overseas flights. Both Scrimshaw and Ruwhiu will be attending the travel goods show.

Unlike other travel pillows on the market, FaceCradle is designed for the way people actually sleep, with the head in a horizontal position. FaceCradle features five sleep modes for travelers that provide multiple options for comfort – including a deep-sleep mode that simulates the natural horizontal sleeping position for the head, even while the traveler is seated in a vertical, economy-class seat.

The company’s viral Facebook video, which received more than 18 million views when the product was introduced in 2016, demonstrates that FaceCradle’s comfort positions conform to nearly any kind of seating situation aboard a plane, bus, train or even in a car.

To find out more about the most popular travel pillow on the market today and to order, visit http://www.facecradle.me.

About FaceCradle USA

FaceCradle USA, a subsidiary of the Australian parent company “Hairy Turtle Pty Ltd," was founded in 2017 after the success of FaceCradle on Kickstarter in the fall of 2016, when the travel pillow raised $1.135 million ($1,479,231 AUD) to become the most-funded travel accessory in the website’s history. The parent company was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2015 by two of the country’s seasoned Australian Entrepreneurs, David Scrimshaw and Roz Ruwhiu. Scrimshaw, the founder of Australia’s most innovative company (awarded by Thompson Reuters) and the founder of market-leading Power Tool Brand, Ozito, has designed, developed and marketed more than 30 consumer products globally. Ruwhiu is a Head of TV Production for a leading advertising agency behind several award-winning commercials for some of the most famous brands. The two combined their experiences to create FaceCradle, designed to help all travelers get a good night’s sleep. For more information, visit the company’s website.

About the International Travel Goods Show

