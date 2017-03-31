Kings of Fi$h has been viewed millions of times online and on social media. “This contest in years past has allowed students to create dozens of amazing videos showing how great the port communities are for families and kids,” said Mike Ungaro, Vice President, San Pedro Fish Market.

For the third year in a row, the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, the largest restaurant in California, will be hosting its YouTube Scholarship Contest for creative students attending the four main high schools in the port communities of San Pedro and Wilmington, CA.

“This contest in years past has allowed students to create dozens of amazing videos showing how great the port communities are for families and kids,” said Mike Ungaro, Vice President, San Pedro Fish Market. “Video entries to the scholarship contest have generated over 125,000 views in just two years and we are already off to a strong start this year.”

High school students enrolled at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic High School, Port of Los Angeles High School, and San Pedro High School all in San Pedro, CA, and, Banning High School in Wilmington, CA are able to enter the scholarship contest by coordinating with their school to post a video to YouTube highlighting what makes their home town and school special to them.

“Like many communities across the country, the great parts of Wilmington and San Pedro often get missed by the world at large,” explained Mike Ungaro. “We wanted kids in their own heartfelt videos to explain how much their great hometowns mean to them.”

The scholarship contest began officially February 15 after coordination with the four high schools. Students began posting the videos, which are link archived as well at sanpedrofish.com, shortly afterwards. Students have until April 15 to finish posting videos with the winner being determined by most views through May 5. A winner will be announced at a special ceremony at the San Pedro Fish Market in mid-May.

“Every student’s voice matters to us and so the winners are chosen by the views they generate on YouTube,” said Ungaro. “At the awards ceremony, every entry qualifies for recognition from us, while the winners receive $1,000 each. It’s a great opportunity to prepare kids for college and help them tell their stories.”

For more information on the videos or to see the entries, go to sanpedrofish.com.

ABOUT SAN PEDRO FISH MARKET

Founded in 1956, San Pedro Fish Market & Restaurant has grown into a top rated destination on the LA waterfront whose seafood, Lonely Planet described by saying, “Seafood feasts don't get any more decadent than at this family-run harbor-view institution.” Routinely serving more than 25,000 diners each week, San Pedro Fish Market is also one of the most nationally recognized brands online, in social media where it has been recognized as one of the most Instagrammed restaurants in America for 2015 and 2016, and in the frozen food section of premium and mass market supermarkets where consumers can pick from three microwavable versions of our World Famous Shrimp Tray. Just as at the restaurant and market, all ingredients are the freshest available and meant to be prepared and enjoyed directly in the kitchen with your favorite ice cold beverage. For more information, go to our website at http://ow.ly/obvmS.