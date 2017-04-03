North American Title Company Logo “Our new Shavano Park branch is within three miles of Interstate 10, The Rim, Fiesta Texas, the UTSA campus, the Valero headquarters and of course, the booming real estate market in northwest San Antonio.

The San Pedro branch of North American Title Co.’s San Antonio operation is moving to Shavano Park, 4630 N. Loop 1604 W., at the intersection of Lockhill Selma and Loop 1604.

“We are pleased to lease space in this brand new office building,” said Ross Frapart, San Pedro branch manager, North American Title Co. “Our new Shavano Park branch is within three miles of Interstate 10, The Rim, Fiesta Texas, the UTSA campus, the Valero headquarters and of course, the booming real estate market in northwest San Antonio.”

“We will be moving into temporary space on the second floor of the building on April 7, with a target date in the early fall to move into our permanent space on the first floor,” he added. “This move will allow us to better service our valued customers – real estate and mortgage professionals, commercial brokers and home buyers and sellers.”

The new office is located at 4630 N. Loop W., Suite 206, San Antonio, TX 78249, telephone number (210) 494-0092.

About North American Title

