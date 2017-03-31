Dr. Stefano M. Bertozzi, Dean and Professor of Health Policy and Management at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, will deliver the HIMSS Big Data & Healthcare Analytics Forum in San Francisco, May We’re bringing in the nation’s top innovators and data scientists to help attendees establish a solid analytics strategy.

HIMSS announced today that Dr. Stefano M. Bertozzi, Dean and Professor of Health Policy and Management at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, will deliver the Day 2 keynote at the Big Data & Healthcare Analytics Forum, the nation’s leading event for health organizations tackling analytics. The event kicks off at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, May 15-16, 2017.

Bertozzi will deliver his keynote Using Bigger Data To Improve Population Health Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 9:05 a.m. Bertozzi joins top data experts from leading institutions, including Advocate Health Care, Harvard Medical School, Kaiser Permanente, and Sutter Health.

“Data and analytics are key drivers to reducing costs and improving patient care for healthcare organizations,” said John Whelan, Executive Vice President, HIMSS Media. “This May, we’re bringing in the nation’s top innovators and data scientists to help attendees establish a solid analytics strategy that can drive both business and clinical ROI at their own organizations.”

Sponsored by 3M, HealthDataViz, Jvion, PureStorage, and Qlik, the two-day Big Data & Healthcare Analytics Forum features 17 thought leadership sessions attendees can choose from and eight unique networking opportunities – all designed to provide analytics best practices, actionable strategies, and business solutions they can put to work to improve patient care.

The HIMSS Big Data & Healthcare Analytics Forum West Coast edition brings together big data experts from leading organizations who will share tips and techniques eliminating data silos; driving ROI; data warehousing; driving adoption; population health; predictive analytics; preventing readmissions; non-traditional datasets; machine learning; and more.

Keynotes:



Harvard Medical School/Brigham & Women’s Hospital: Leonard D’Avolio, Assistant Professor

Stanford University School of Medicine: Zeeshan Syed, Clinical Associate Professor

UC Berkeley School of Public Health: Stefano M. Bertozzi, Dean and Professor of Health Policy and Management

Featured Speakers:



Advocate Health Care: Anupam Goel, Vice President of Clinical Information

El Camino Hospital: Cheryl Reinking, RN, Chief Nursing Officer

Healthcare Center of Excellence: J. Bryan Bennett, Executive Director

Presbyterian Healthcare Services: Soyal Momin, Vice President, Data & Analytics

Sutter Health: Sameer Badlani, Chief Health Information Officer

UCLA Health: Joycee Berin, Director of Business Intelligence, Office of Health Informatics & Analytics

UCSF Health: Ami Parekh, MD, Executive Medical Director, Population Health and Accountable Care

University of Chicago: Samuel Volchenboum, MD, Director, Center for Research Informatics

