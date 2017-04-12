Awards Photo Winning this award gives us another platform to inspire girls to become women of influence in fields that are predominantly male dominated.

Project Scientist Founder Sandy Marshall was announced as the 2017 winner of the Orange County Women of Influence President’s Award sponsored by the Connected Women of Influence. The President’s Award recognizes a woman CEO, president or owner who has demonstrated success, growth and achievement in their business enterprise.

Marshall was chosen from nine finalists who were acknowledged at the awards luncheon held at the Radisson Hotel in Newport Beach. The finalists received a certificate of recognition by State Senator John M. W. Moorlach.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to receive this award,” says Marshall. “Our mission at Project Scientist is to educate, coach, and advocate for girls with an aptitude, talent, and passion for science, technology, engineering and math. We hope to dispel the stereotypes around girls in STEM and winning this award gives us another platform to inspire girls to become women of influence in fields that are predominantly male dominated.”

While funding national STEM initiatives through The NASCAR Foundation (that Marshall also founded), she learned of the disadvantages that girls and women have in STEM majors and careers, and became committed to doing what she could to make a difference. As a mother of two young girls with a passion for science, Sandy remains committed to changing the status quo for her girls as well as girls across the country. Project Scientist is now on four University campuses serving over 1,000 girls annually. Find out more about upcoming Project Scientist Summer Academy at ProjectScientist.org.

Project Scientist’s promise is to educate, coach, and advocate for girls ages four to 12 with an aptitude, talent, and passion for STEM. Through engagement of top STEM companies, universities, teachers and hands-on curriculum, girls discover the endless opportunities available to them in STEM.

