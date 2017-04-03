The Battle of 73 Easting is arguably the best-documented battle in U.S. history, which makes it a perfect application for both simulation analysis and historical study.

VT MÄK, (MAK), a company of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), today announced that the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is using MAK’s VR-Forces simulation software to recreate the Battle of 73 Easting, a major United States victory during the 1991 Persian Gulf War, enhancing its students’ learning experience. With VR-Forces, graduate students at UAH have achieved increasingly accurate replication of the historical results.

The simulations are directed by Mikel D. Petty, Ph.D, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Senior Scientist for M&S, Information Technology and Systems Center at UAH.

“The Battle of 73 Easting is arguably the best-documented battle in U.S. history, which makes it a perfect application for both simulation analysis and historical study,” said Dr. Petty.

“Then-Capt. H.R. McMaster’s Eagle Troop of the Second Armored Cavalry Regiment aggressively engaged a much larger Iraqi armored force, destroying a large part of it in only twenty-three minutes. Simulation improves our ability to study the tactics of Eagle Troop and the rest of the regiment from a historical perspective, and recreating historical events in simulation provides insight into the accuracy and capabilities of the simulation.”

VR-Forces is MAK’s complete simulation solution software. It is a powerful and flexible Computer Generated Forces platform that populates simulated synthetic environments with battlefield entities. Users can create scenarios full of custom, lifelike entities with specific behaviors, making it an ideal platform for training and education. The VR-Forces software also allows students to alter the parameters of the battle and compare simulation results with historical events. This year, under Dr. Petty’s guidance, his students will be investigating the change in outcome given a national scenario in which the Iraqi forces were able to use modern T-14 Russian Armata battle tanks in 1991.

“This is a great application of VR-Forces,” said Dan Schimmel, President and CEO of VT MÄK. “We’re thrilled to see a famous battle simulated and analyzed by Dr. Petty and his students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.“

“MAK has been very accommodating in allowing my students to use VR-Forces for their academic projects,” said Dr. Petty. “The intuitive nature of their graphical user interface and the accuracy of their simulation results make VR-Forces an excellent technology to enhance learning for modeling and simulation students.”