ThunderCat Technology announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ThunderCat Technology to its Tech Elite 250 list for the fourth time. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

Keith McMeans, Director of Strategy and Partner Development noted, “We have been fortunate to be nominated and earn many awards. But this one in particular we are extremely proud of. The job of any quality reseller, or solutions provider is to create value through expertise and insights into the overall architecture of their clients and prospects. In order to give objective and independent advice you need knowledge across multiple technologies and multiple vendors. To make this list you need to have proven expertise. That requires many people - both sales and engineers - to spend countless hours studying, working hands on with, and certifying through rigorous exams. We consider this list a measuring stick to that commitment we have to our clients, to our partners, and to ourselves. We are honored to be on this list for the fourth time and will strive to continue to improve our knowledge for our clients each and every day.”

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #66 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology services and solutions to the federal government and fortune 500 companies. Specifically, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the data center by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Security, and Applications. ThunderCat represents, distributes, integrates, and provides technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DHS, USACE, HHS, DLA, DFAS, FBI, NIH, Navy, Army, and VA. http://www.thundercattech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com