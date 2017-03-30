Greenberg Traurig’s Chinh H. Pham to Speak at the 2017 VietChallenge

Chinh H. Pham, co-leader of Greenberg Traurig, LLP’sEmerging Technology Group, and co-chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property(IP) Group in Boston, will speak at the 2017 VietChallenge, Friday, March 31st at the Samberg Conference Center, Cambridge, MA.

Pham will serve as a panelist for the discussion, “How to Build Successful Startups and Lead the Life You Want.” He will share insights on ways entrepreneurs can identify, protect, and commercialize viable business ideas.

Pham is actively involved in the Asian-Pacific community and is regularly invited to speak at and participate in affinity programs and conferences. He is a member of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and the Boston Bar Association Council, and is actively involved in the Boston business and legal communities. Pham currently serves as an Attorney-in-Residence at Harvard Innovation Lab, as a member of the Board of Overseers at the Boston Museum of Science, and as a company mentor for a number of technology accelerator programs, including, MassChallenge, MassDiGI, and Northeastern Idea.

VietChallenge is the first global entrepreneurship competition for Vietnamese held by the Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the United States, the largest 501(c)(3) non-profit organization for Vietnamese youths in the United States. Its mission is to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of young Vietnamese and foster business synergies through mentorship, networking, and access to funding.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.