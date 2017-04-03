Hanley Wood Launches Construct-DataHub—an Innovative Data Platform

“Contruct-DataHub builds on Hanley Wood’s data framework by syndicating information across our digital network creating the most robust toolset on the web for the construction industry,” said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood.

Hanley Wood, the premier information, media, event, and strategic marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design, and construction industries, announced today the launch of its newest data platform, Hanley Wood’s Construct-DataHub.

The new data-driven content platform creates a shared user experience among all of Hanley Wood’s audience segments across the entire construction ecosystem. Hanley Wood’s Construct-DataHub’s proprietary platform allows for the search and exploration of projects, firms and people, and enables the specification of products creating connections between buyers and sellers.

“We’ve made multimillion-dollar investments in state-of-the-art data and technology platforms and as a result, our insights to our audience have never been sharper,” said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood. “Contruct-DataHub builds on Hanley Wood’s data framework by syndicating information across our digital network creating the most robust toolset on the web for the construction industry.”

Hanley Wood’s Construct-DataHub creates cutting-edge opportunities for Hanley Wood’s strategic partners by expanding and forging new audience segments, allowing greater access to data-driven products and services, and enabling next generation digital branding—including hyper-sensitive targeting and personalized content experiences.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.