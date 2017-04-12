DOSECC Expands Metal Fabrication, Engineering & Welding Division

DOSECC, a global geoscience, engineering and core drilling company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, today announced the expansion of their commercial metal Fabrication Division, which serves local and regional architectural steel, aftermarket automotive, and custom metalwork clients in addition to the firm’s complex drilling operations around the globe. The 10,000 square foot facility provides precision fabrication and welding services for construction, aftermarket automotive enhancements, custom metalwork projects, as well as repairs to clients across the Intermountain west.

“Our in-house fabrication, engineering and welding team has developed custom hardware for DOSECC’s complex global drilling operations for decades, and we are accustomed to meeting the highest demands for precision and performance in some of the most extreme conditions around the world,” explained Philippe Wyffels, DOSECC C.F.O., “It is fitting that more private and commercial ventures outside the drilling industry are increasingly turning to our facility for their construction and custom fabrication projects.”

The division’s growing staff includes a wide range of capabilities, including mechanical and structural engineering, 3D-2D draft design (Solidworks), plasma cutting, machining, hydraulic and electrical work. Welding capabilities include aluminum, stainless steel, and cast iron, with MIG, TIG, and SMAW processes. Staff certifications include a wide range of welding certifications in addition to Professional Engineers (PE), Structural Engineers (SE), and Project Management Professionals (PMP).

“Our drilling work requires us to uphold a higher standard of performance, as we don’t have the luxury of simply hoping it will work when we design a custom piece of equipment for a remote drill,” explains Jordan Whitaker, head of DOSECC’s fabrication division. “We engineer and test until we have 100% confidence before it leaves our facility, which saves hours and money in the field. Some metal fabrication shops simply build a customer’s design and send it out the door, whereas our engineering team takes the extra steps to test and work with the design--just as we do with our drilling projects--so we are confident it will serve its intended function without fail. Thus our tagline: Engineered Confidence.”

DOSECC has launched a new website to showcase the capabilities its Fabrication Division for outside commercial clients. For more information, please visit DOSECCFabrication.com.