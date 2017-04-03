The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issue Patent No. 9,598,795 protecting Despatch Split-Zone™ Oxidation technology. This patent applies to the split zone control which provides two discrete thermal profiles for the upper and lower half of the chamber. Separate plug fans and controls allow you to increase the temperature in the upper half of the oven by as much as 10⁰C.

“Despatch invented center-to ends carbon fiber oxidation technology which has now become the industry standard,” said John Stafford, Carbon Fiber Business Development Manager at Despatch. “This next-generation Split Zone technology will allow customers to aggressively push the oxidation rate, reduce oxidation cycle time, and lower the cost of high quality oxidized fiber.”

Because each oven is now split into two zones, the number of ovens required to properly oxidize the fiber can potentially be reduced. This results in a needle-moving reduction of greater than 50% in annual cost of operation.

Despatch is a member of ITW EAE, a division of Illinois Tools Works, Inc. They are a global leader in high performance industrial ovens and other thermal products. Despatch invented the world’s leading carbon fiber oxidation technology which has become an industry standard. Now Despatch has reinvented the oxidation oven with revolutionary advancements to its pioneering center-to-ends technology. For more information on Despatch visit http://www.despatch.com.