NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association offers an extensive selection of online training to help electrical power systems professionals not only continue their learning, but also meet the requirements for NETA certifications and other electrical industry certifications and credentials.

A commitment to continuing educational requirements is important because it helps ensure that electrical power systems industry professionals perform at their best throughout their careers. NETA’s learning opportunities appeal to NETA Certified Technicians as well as electrical power systems professionals at large, because the training focuses on the core competencies of quality, safety, and reliability.

NETA offers many training resources to advance learning including on-demand courses that allow professionals to take the training with them wherever they go, and take advantage of down time between jobs.

NETA’s Training Library Includes:

NETA Online ANSI/NETA ATS training



Ground system acceptance testing

Cable system acceptance testing

Instrument transformer acceptance testing

Self-Paced Technical Seminars



Primer on NFPA 70E

Battery systems

Circuit breakers

Transformer testing

Motor control centers

Online diagnostics

Partial discharge

Stator windings

Cable testing

And more…

NETA Handbooks Series I and II



A collection of articles and papers from the past 10 years, including topics such as arc-flash, insulating oils, online diagnostics, transformers, circuit breakers, IR scanning, grounding systems, maintenance, protective relay, safety, and more.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.