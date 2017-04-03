The American Beach Tour (ABT), the new national-level beach volleyball tour operated by the USAV regions for juniors and adults, is excited to announce the launch of their new ranking system, AmericanBeachRanking.com. This innovation was made possible through the ABT’s partnership with BracketPal.com & SeedingPal.com.

AmericanBeachRanking.com is a fully-integrated ranking system that is set to change the way beach volleyball events are managed. Unlike many systems that are currently in place, this new software offers efficiency, accuracy, and simplicity for the end-user. It will also incorporate results from ALL USAV sanctioned events. The major components of this system include:



Online registration and payment options for all participants.

Online pool and bracket building for all promoters.

Direct import of all final results into the American Beach Ranking System.

Ranking points will be available for both juniors and adults. Juniors will receive regional, zonal and national level points; while adults will receive regional and national points. Another highlight of this ranking system is that juniors who play up in an adult division can receive extra points if they have a strong finish.

Jesse Gumm, Developer of BracketPal, SeedingPal and now AmericanBeachRanking.com, says that this new system was created specifically to simplify the beach volleyball seeding and reporting process. “Manually looking up rankings the night before an event is a painfully tedious and error prone process," says Gumm, “while emailing result spreadsheets is prone to delays in getting results posted. AmericanBeachRanking.com solves both of these by providing the tools to automate seeding and results reporting. The end result is a seamless process whereby the entirety of an event can be automated: online registration with payment processing, seeding, formatting, entering scores, generating playoffs, online schedules/standings, and reporting results back to AmericanBeachRanking.com.”

Gumm also says that the American Beach Ranking System, combined with BracketPal, will be the first of its kind to bring the aforementioned elements together into one simple, seamless system for the complete tournament package. “Further, the American Beach Ranking System, by using SeedingPal, will provide an open toolkit such that any programmer for an American Beach Tour affiliate could build SeedingPal's rankings into their own registration system, even if they didn't want to use BracketPal for registration,” says Gumm. “This is, as far as I know, the first such system to provide open access of this nature.”

The ABT’s decision to partner with BracketPal and SeedingPal on this innovative software was an easy one. Since its inception late last year, the ABT has been committed to offering their members and tour affiliates a better, lower-cost, stress-free way to both participate in and manage beach volleyball events in the US. The American Beach Ranking System is the next offering from the ABT that will greatly benefit both their members and tour affiliates.

Steve Bishop, Executive Director and President of the Florida Region of USA Volleyball, which has led the ABT initiative, says, “We are confident that this new solution will be a game changer in the beach community, especially for the USAV regions and for promoters running USAV sanctioned beach events. This new beach ranking system (AmericanBeachRanking.com) enhances an existing beach event management system (BracketPal.com) and will provide many benefits to athletes, spectators, promoters, and even college beach coaches. The system offers a turn-key solution that simplifies the process of producing a beach event and streamlines how the results are awarded ranking points once the event ends. Announcing this new software solution is a great milestone in the evolution of beach volleyball. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the beach landscape here in the US.”

The ABT is produced and sanctioned by the USAV regions. This tour is the only grassroots beach volleyball tour produced on the USA Volleyball regional level across the United States. As of this release, twenty-seven (27) of the forty (40) regions have affiliated for 2017, with more expected to join. Currently there are eighty-three (83) ABT beach volleyball events for USAV members in the USA, which can be found on the schedule at http://www.AmericanBeachTour.com. There are fifty-six (56) events for juniors and twenty-seven (27) events for adults.

The ABT will culminate with a tour championship event for both juniors and adults in Florida later in the year. The ABT Junior Championships will be held on July 26-28, 2017 and will feature HP, Open and Club divisions. The ABT Adult Championships will be held on September 9-10, 2017 and will feature Men (Open, AAA, AA, A, BB, B); Women (Open, AAA, AA, A, BB, B); and Coed (Open, AA, BB) divisions. Both events will be held at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, FL. More information on the twenty-one (21) court, state-of-the-art beach volleyball complex can be found at http://www.HickoryPointBeach.com.

About BracketPal.com & SeedingPal.com

BracketPal.com is an easy-to-use web application for managing leagues and tournaments. Additional information can be found at http://www.BracketPal.com. SeedingPal.com is a platform for reporting tournament results and ranking players. Additional information can be found at http://SeedingPal.com.

About AmericanBeachTour.com

AmericanBeachTour.com is a USA Volleyball (USAV) sanctioned tour produced by the Regional Volleyball Associations (RVA's) in the USA. Their goal is to offer regional beach events for junior and adult USAV members, culminating with a tour championship event each year. Additional information on the tour can be found at http://www.AmericanBeachTour.com.

About Regional Volleyball Associations of USA Volleyball

The Regional Volleyball Associations (RVA) of USA Volleyball are an unincorporated association of forty (40) regions across the US. The RVAs are responsible for registering all 300,000+ USAV members and for delivering grassroots programming in the USA, for juniors and adults. The RVAs have elected representation to the USAV Board of Directors and meet twice annually to support the missions of the regions. Additional information can be found at http://www.teamusa.org/usa-volleyball/membership/regions.

