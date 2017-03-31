Corus360 Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

Justin Hall, Vice President of Strategy at Corus360 Receiving this recognition for seven years in a row is a testament to our dedication to customer service.

Corus360, a technology-led organization that strives to empower clients through people, technology, and resilience, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Corus360 to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services, and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Corus360 has been honored with this award. From the inception of the company, Corus360 has been a people-led organization. By relying on the talent and vision of the employees in the company rather than the platforms that they provide, Corus360 is able to maintain their competitive advantage in an ever-changing marketplace. The organization’s employees are empowered lifelong learners who seek out knowledge to ensure that their customers have access to the people, technology, and resiliency that their businesses require.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

“Receiving this recognition for seven years in a row is a testament to our dedication to customer service.” said Justin Hall, VP of Strategy at Corus360. “Rather than allow disruptive technology to impede our success, our people have embraced it in order to deliver transformational outcomes for our customers.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @Corus360 to @CRN 2017 Tech Elite 250 list #CRNTechElite250 http://www.crn.com/techelite250

About Corus360

Corus360 is an innovative solutions company that empowers organizations to build, transition, and ultimately transform their environments to reach desired outcomes by selecting the right people, implementing ideal technologies, and planning for seamless resilience. For more information, visit http://www.corus360.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.