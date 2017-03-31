CyberExtruder announces the release of Aureus 3D Version 5.7. "With Aureus 3D Version 5.7, we've achieved product performance at speeds unprecedented in the industry,” says Paul Nicholas, President, and CEO. “With our 128 byte face template size, the smallest in the industry, we can perform matching on a database of 7.5 billion people (the world population) in 4.69 seconds. With speeds at this level coupled with superior accuracy and scalability, Aureus 3D Version 5.7 will change the industry. There’s nothing of its kind anywhere.”

Aureus 3D Version 5.7 provides the easy to integrate and easy to deploy high-performance face recognition solution demanded in a wide variety of applications including loss prevention and security, access control, law enforcement and Safe City, and hospitality and gaming. Aureus 3D Version 5.7 is the perfect enhanced video analytic now required by industry leading VMS and PSIM systems.

About CyberExtruder

CyberExtruder focuses on the mission to maintain a leadership position in the biometric industry with a patented 2D to 3D transformational process of facial recognition.

CyberExtruder’s proprietary 2D to 3D face modeling technology mitigates the challenges of pose, lighting, and expression in combination with a novel deep neural network architecture that provides enhanced discrimination capability at high speed with low memory requirements. CyberExtruder provides OEM’s, solution integrators and end-users with the industry’s best facial recognition technology for a broad spectrum of real-world government and commercial applications.

