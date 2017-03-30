Washington, D.C. (PRWEB) March 30, 2017
Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at the annual Commission on Adult Basic Education (COABE) conference, being held April 2-5 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fl. More than 2,000 people will attend the conference, which provides professional development opportunities for adult education professionals.
This year’s conference theme is “Adult Education: Today’s Magic for Tomorrow’s Dreams.” AIR sessions include hands-on opportunities to explore professional development topics to enhance adult instruction and learning, and research related to the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC).
Presentations by AIR staff include:
MONDAY APRIL, 3 2017
Session 1
9:30 – 10:45 AM EDT
- Latest Results of the Study on the Literacy and Numeracy Skills of U.S. Incarcerated Adults: A PIAAC Study
Fiesta 3
AIR Presenters/Authors: Katie Landeros & Derek Holliday
TUESDAY APRIL, 4 2017
Session 5
9:45 – 11:00 AM EDT
- Blended Professional Development—Some Lessons Learned
Fiesta 5
AIR Presenter/Author: Marian Thacher
- Adult Learners on the Job: What a New Analysis of PIAAC Data Tells Us About Service-Sector Workers with Limited Basic Skills
Coronado S
AIR Presenters/Authors: Bitnara Jasmine Park, Katie Landeros & Emily Pawlowski
Session 6
11:15 AM – 12:30 PM EDT
- LINCS ESL Pro Materials on Rigor, Digital Literacy, and Career Pathways
Coronado E
AIR Presenter/Author: Marian Thacher
- Who is Not Digitally Literate in the United States?
Coronado T
AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Pawlowski & Derek Holliday
- Alignment of the CASAS, 2014 GED, and PIAAC: Looking at More than Test Scores
Coronado S
AIR Presenter/Author: Terry Salinger
Session 7
2:00 – 3:15 PM EDT
- Examining Gender Differences in the Mathematical Literacy of 15-Year-Olds and the Numeracy Skills of the Age Cohort as Adults
Coronado T
AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski
WEDNESDAY APRIL, 5 2017
Session 9
9:45 – 11:00 AM EDT
- Implementing Effective Teaching in Your Classroom
Coronado S
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit
Session 10
11:15 AM – 12:30 PM EDT
- The Employability Framework: Research to Practice
Coronado C
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit
