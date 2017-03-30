Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at the annual Commission on Adult Basic Education (COABE) conference, being held April 2-5 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fl. More than 2,000 people will attend the conference, which provides professional development opportunities for adult education professionals.

This year’s conference theme is “Adult Education: Today’s Magic for Tomorrow’s Dreams.” AIR sessions include hands-on opportunities to explore professional development topics to enhance adult instruction and learning, and research related to the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC).

Presentations by AIR staff include:

MONDAY APRIL, 3 2017

Session 1

9:30 – 10:45 AM EDT



Latest Results of the Study on the Literacy and Numeracy Skills of U.S. Incarcerated Adults: A PIAAC Study

Fiesta 3

AIR Presenters/Authors: Katie Landeros & Derek Holliday

TUESDAY APRIL, 4 2017

Session 5

9:45 – 11:00 AM EDT

Blended Professional Development—Some Lessons Learned

Fiesta 5

AIR Presenter/Author: Marian Thacher

Adult Learners on the Job: What a New Analysis of PIAAC Data Tells Us About Service-Sector Workers with Limited Basic Skills

Coronado S

AIR Presenters/Authors: Bitnara Jasmine Park, Katie Landeros & Emily Pawlowski

Session 6

11:15 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

LINCS ESL Pro Materials on Rigor, Digital Literacy, and Career Pathways

Coronado E

AIR Presenter/Author: Marian Thacher

Who is Not Digitally Literate in the United States?

Coronado T

AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Pawlowski & Derek Holliday

Alignment of the CASAS, 2014 GED, and PIAAC: Looking at More than Test Scores

Coronado S

AIR Presenter/Author: Terry Salinger

Session 7

2:00 – 3:15 PM EDT

Examining Gender Differences in the Mathematical Literacy of 15-Year-Olds and the Numeracy Skills of the Age Cohort as Adults

Coronado T

AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski

WEDNESDAY APRIL, 5 2017

Session 9

9:45 – 11:00 AM EDT

Implementing Effective Teaching in Your Classroom

Coronado S

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Session 10

11:15 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

The Employability Framework: Research to Practice

Coronado C

AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Learn more about the conference at http://www.coabe.org/conference-2017/.

