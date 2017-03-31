The Civilian Corps of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) is highlighting their schedule of exhibits at several upcoming career fairs and expos for individuals with disabilities.

Exhibit Information

In April, May, and June, the Civilian Corps will send a representative to events in Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. to inform individuals with disabilities about civilian job openings available within Army Medicine.

The Civilian Corps’ Ms. Maria Rodriguez, Disability Hiring Manager, will be present at the following events:



Careers and the disABLED Magazine’s Career Expo in Boston, MA on April 21, 2017

Careers and the disABLED Magazine’s Career Expo in Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2017

Tennessee’s Disability Mega Conference in Nashville, TN on May 25-26, 2017

EOP’s STEM Diversity Career Expo in Washington, D.C. on June 9, 2017

By attending these events, Ms. Rodriguez will be able to actively engage with individuals with disabilities to share the recruitment goals of the Civilian Corps. Using the Schedule A Hiring Authority, the Civilian Corps is dedicated to placing qualified individuals with disabilities into permanent or time-limited appointments, under this appointing authority, within the U.S. Army Medical Command.

"By filling these positions with qualified candidates, the Civilian Corps can continue in its mission to provide the best quality of care to U.S. Army uniformed service members, the retired service members, their families and other eligible beneficiaries,” says Rosalinda Jenkins, Chief, Recruitment and Retention, Headquarters U.S. Army Medical Command, Civilian Human Resources Division.

The U.S. Army Medicine Civilian Corps is committed to reducing discrimination against workers with disabilities, eliminating the stigma associated with disability, and encouraging Americans with disabilities to seek employment in the federal workforce.

Employees of the Civilian Corps are not subject to military requirements, such as enlistment or deployment, and receive excellent benefits, including flexible work schedules, competitive salaries, and extensive health insurance coverage options.

If you are interested in learning more about the Civilian Corps hiring program for individuals with disabilities, please visit https://www.civilianmedicaljobs.com/jobs-for-individuals-with-disabilities/.

###

Contact: Colin Gerrity

colin(at)agencymabu(dot)com | (443) 330-5497