After an extensive evaluation process of many products and companies Pioneer was the clear choice for our County.

The installation of Landmark will add efficiency to the internal processes in the Clerk’s and Recorder’s office utilizing scan first technology and electronic document stamping. The public searchers that regularly rely on the documents and information maintained by the Clerk and Recorder will have more advanced tools and the ability to access all they need online through a subscription service in real time.

"After a thorough evaluation of competing vendors we are happy to have been chosen by Adams County," said Ryan Crowley, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Pioneer Technology Group. "Adams County is Pioneer’s eighth customer in the great state of Colorado. I’m excited to see the western region continue to grow. The Adams County Clerk and Recorder is clearly focused on the future for the citizens of the County and we look forward to the partnership."

Stan Martin, Adams County Clerk and Recorder had this to say about the selection: "As the Clerk and Recorder I have a duty to the citizens of Adams County to continue to move the County forward. After an extensive evaluation process of many products and companies Pioneer was the clear choice for our County. The product, Landmark, exceeded all of our needs and more importantly the team at Pioneer is committed to the long term success of Adams County."

The Pioneer team has over 100 years of combined experience in technology as it relates to real estate records. The Pioneer team will be using this experience to convert all the historical data and images out of the current aging recording system. Adams County is expected to bring Landmark live in late 2017.

About Pioneer Technology Group

Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. The company is headquartered in Sanford, Florida and recently opened a location in Wooster, Ohio. Offerings include: Benchmark court case management system, the Landmark official records system, the YourDox title document system, and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. PTG also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper or film to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please visit Pioneer's website at http://www.ptghome.com