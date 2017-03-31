Inspect2GO App for Harris County Public Health Dept improve efficiency for field and office operations

Inspect2GO (http://www.inspect2go.com/ehs), a leader in mobile inspection and database solutions for government agencies, today announced a new relationship. The Environmental Public Health (EPH) Division of HCPH has selected Inspect2GO’s Environmental Health Software. The system is designed for government agencies that conduct inspections and audits using mobile devices.

The Harris County (population 4.4 million) configuration includes several Inspect2GO functions. Public pools and PWS systems are inspected in the field. Inspections are conducted using a native app on the Microsoft Surface Pro. The system works offline, without the need for a data connection. Inspection and establishment data are stored on a Microsoft SQL server. Permitting, scheduling and reporting are web-based.

The project includes:



5-Year Term

Multiple Environmental Health Programs

Functions include:



Microsoft Surface Pro Inspection App

Web-based Management Portal

Custom Dashboard

Database

Scheduling

Permitting

Payment Tracking

Reporting

“The Harris County project is advancing quickly,” said Paul Smith, President of Inspect2GO. “Testing for pools began on March 7th. The full system will go live in April.”

"Inspect2GO will improve efficiency for field and office operations,” said Michael R. Schaffer, Director of Environmental Public Health for HCPH. “With the Surface Pro app, we’ll be able to do our field work in remote areas that don’t have a connection. Permitting, reporting and other office work will be done online.”

About Inspect2GO

Inspect2GO, Inc., (http://inspect2go.com/permitting-software) offers state-of-the-art software that combines mobile, cloud and database technology. Inspections are conducted on a native mobile app that’s easy to use and functions anywhere, offline, without the need for data connectivity. Inspection data is stored on a Microsoft SQL database. Web-based management software enables scheduling, ad-hoc reporting, data analytics, accounting, permitting and management functions.

About EPH

The Environmental Public Health Division of HCPH works to protect public health by ensuring the integrity of the food supply, clean drinking water, neighborhood cleanliness, and hazard-free workplaces.