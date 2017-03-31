Miami Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist, Dr. John Paul Gallardo, has received high praise from satisfied patients and earned himself the prestigious City Beat News Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.

In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses and professionals such as Dr. Gallardo for providing outstanding customer experience and honor them with the Spectrum Award every year. Winners are based on CBN’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identified businesses with a track record of top-notch customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, blogs, and social networks, all of which express the voice of the patients. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

“At this point in my career everything is driven by health and relationships,” said Dr. Gallardo. “When you merge the two, giving patients your very best becomes effortless because it’s so rewarding.”

Dr. Gallardo practices periodontics, implant dentistry, and sedation dentistry at 2020 SW 27 Ave., Miami, FL 33145. Throughout his career, he has treated patients from more than 10 countries and 38 states. Services include LANAP for periodontal disease, All-on-4®, dental implants and bone grafting, as well as The Pinhole Surgical Technique for gum recession.

“I’m in the sweet spot of my career,” said Dr. Gallardo. “My purpose is delivering beyond patient’s expectations. When I achieve that, that becomes my reward for what I do.”

Dr. Gallardo received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from New York University School of Dental Medicine. He then completed advanced graduate studies in Periodontics and Dental Implants where he earned a C.A.G.S. from Boston University. He has lectured nationally and internationally to dentists and hygienists on clinical topics related to gum disease and dental implants.

For more information, please visit http://www.miamiperio.com or contact 305.447.1447.