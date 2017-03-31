Trident University International Welcomes New Health Sciences Faculty

Dr. Brandon B. Ryans, Trident University International Dr. Ryans' impressive credentials and extensive online teaching experience will certainly serve Trident's students well. - Dr. Mickey Shachar, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services

Trident University International’s (Trident) College of Health and Human Services today announced Dr. Brandon B. Ryans has been appointed full-time instructor, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Trident, Dr. Ryans served as online healthcare management program chair and associate professor at Minnesota School of Business/Globe University. He’s also held teaching posts at American Sentinel University and Ohio University in Athens, OH.

Dr. Ryans holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of Central Florida, as well as a Master of Science in Health Care Administration and Doctor of Health Education (DHEd) from A.T. Still University. He is also a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES).

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ryans to the Trident team,” stated Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mickey Shachar. “His impressive credentials and extensive online teaching experience will certainly serve our online students well.”

His research interests include healthcare policy, elderly healthcare and preventative care, universal healthcare, and health informatics.

Trident is a 100% online university that has been in operation since 1998 and is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.