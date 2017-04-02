Jersey City Chiropractors Receive Cox Therapy Certification

“Becoming a certified Cox therapist has greatly expanded my capacity to care for my patients. Providing the most up-to-date, effective treatment is a cornerstone of effective health care.” said Dr. Esposito.

Drs. Emma Renaudo and Edward Esposito of Advanced Rehabilitation of Jersey City (ARJC) recently became certified in Cox Technic therapy, a clinically proven disc decompression technique to manage disc bulges and herniations. According to the Cox Technic website, the therapy is an “evidence-based spinal manipulation with a rich history of clinical and biomechanical research efforts performed in laboratories [...] with practitioner excitement and desire to show what is possible with non-surgical, chiropractic spine care for many spine conditions.”

Drs. Renaudo and Esposito attended a Cox Technic course in Fort Wayne, IN to become certified. They say they're bringing that knowledge back to Jersey City to offer better, more comprehensive care for their patients. According to Cox Technic, the benefits of the therapy include reducing pain in the lower back, legs, neck and arms, as well as reducing pain caused by disc herniation, a slipped or ruptured disc, facet syndrome, stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and other conditions.

ARJC employs a wide variety of medical specialists in order to care for their patients. A team of chiropractors, physical therapists and on-staff neurologist and pain management specialist provide relief to patients from Jersey City and surrounding areas, including Bayonne and Hoboken. The practice offers a number of services, including chiropractic, pain management, massage and physical therapy and accident rehabilitation. A comprehensive clinic, the practitioners also offer nutrition, diet, exercise and supplementation consultations to support patient health.

Dr. Esposito graduated in 1996 from Life Chiropractic in Atlanta, GA, and went on to study the Pettibon System in his post-graduate years. In addition to working for ARJC, Esposito has worked as the team chiropractor for the Newark Bears, a medical examiner for the Department of Transportation, and a physician for city employees.

Dr. Renaudo graduated from the University of Bridgeport, CT in 2012, and has been working with the team at ARJC for almost five years. She specializes in sports injuries, pain management and rehabilitation--care skills that will be further strengthened by her Cox Therapy knowledge.

“Becoming a certified Cox therapist has greatly expanded my capacity to care for my patients. Providing the most up-to-date, effective treatment is a cornerstone of effective health care.” said Dr. Esposito.

Visit http://www.jerseycitypainmanagement.com/ or call (201) 795-1665 to learn more.