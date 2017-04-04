North American Title Company Logo We look forward to being part of the local community, providing quality escrow services and enhancing the growth of North American Title in the area.

North American Title Co. (NATC) opened a new office in Lodi to provide coverage for the northern area of San Joaquin County. The new location is the fourth in the county for NATC, joining existing offices in Stockton, Manteca and Tracy.

“We have been looking to expand to the Lodi area to meet the needs of the residential and commercial real estate professionals and lenders in this beautiful Central Valley wine country community,” said Mandy Ollar-Lawrence, NATC division manager. “We look forward to being part of the local community, providing quality escrow services and enhancing the growth of North American Title in the area.”

The new office is anchored by Escrow Officers Anna West and Veronica Barragan, both area residents. West is bilingual in English and Spanish. Pam Richardson will oversee the location as branch manager. It is located at 1520 Kettleman Lane, Suite A2, Lodi, CA 95242, telephone number (209) 333-9249.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported total gross revenues in fiscal 2016 of $360 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through its relationship with an expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com