House Industries: A Type of Learning opens May 27 at The Henry Ford The House Industries artists exemplify the kind of thinking and collaborative way of working that mirrors the process of those innovators we showcase every day at The Henry Ford,

House Industries and The Henry Ford are partnering to create a multi-sensory exhibition that will inform, teach and, most importantly, empower people from all walks of life to follow their interests and find personal fulfillment in their own creative pursuits. The exhibit will be embedded with an infectious sense of possibility—that everyday objects can fuel monumental ideas and ordinary people can do extraordinary things.

House Industries: A Type of Learning will open in the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on May 27 and run through September 4, 2017. This engaging exhibit will show how a love for drawing letters combined with childhood interests became a gateway for House Industries to explore everything from fonts and fashion to ceramics and space travel. Items from the museum’s collection along with other artifacts —including hot rodder Ed “Big Daddy” Roth’s futuristic Mysterion show car, revolutionary furniture designs by Charles and Ray Eames, and an original Apple 1 computer— will be paired with House Industries’ diverse body of work to demonstrate how different objects and experiences can inspire new ideas and creations.

“The House Industries artists exemplify the kind of thinking and collaborative way of working that mirrors the process of those innovators we showcase every day at The Henry Ford,” said Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford. “We are thrilled to be partnering with House Industries to create this unprecedented exhibition and showcase the breadth and depth of these innovative designers to our visitors.”

Known throughout the world for its eclectic fonts and far-reaching creative exploits, House Industries has been a standard-bearer for American design for 25 years. While visitors to The Henry Ford might not recognize the name, chances are they have seen House fonts on movie posters, magazine covers, websites or even cereal boxes. House Industries has worked with a wide range of collaborators including Jimmy Kimmel, Hermès, The New Yorker, John Mayer, Muji, the Estate of Charles and Ray Eames, Uniqlo and Heath Ceramics.

“We built our lives around learning from what we like and applying those lessons to what we do,” said House Industries co-founder Andy Cruz. “We want to inspire visitors to do the same.”

The exhibition will also feature a lecture series; and ongoing demonstrations in lettering, drawing, printing, music, computer programming. A Type of Learning will coincide with the release of House Industries’ new book, The Process is the Inspiration (Watson-Guptill/Penguin Random House), which will be available from booksellers throughout the world on May 30, 2017. The Henry Ford’s Emmy-award winning CBS show The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation will also feature House Industries in an episode to air in April. For more information, visit http://www.thehenryford.org

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shaped America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information, please visit our website thehenryford.org