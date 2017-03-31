“These dedicated MOAA volunteers are the true force multiplier in our advocacy efforts to end sequestration and repeal the widows tax,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, MOAA’s president and CEO.

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) council and chapter leaders from all 50 states and members of the board of directors will urge lawmakers to end the harmful effects of sequestration as well as eliminate the survivor benefit plan (SBP)/dependency indemnity compensation (DIC) offset otherwise known as the “widow’s tax.”

More than 150 MOAA members will participate in the annual “Storming the Hill” campaign Wednesday in Washington, D.C., to advocate for a strong national defense, which requires Congress to end the harmful effects of sequestration.

“The council and chapters are essential to our grassroots efforts. While it’s only one day out of our year-long legislative strategy, storming mobilizes significant numbers of constituents to get appointments and make MOAA’s case face-to-face with legislators and staffers on priority topics,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, MOAA’s president and CEO.

This year, MOAA highlights two major concerns:

-Eliminating harmful sequestration cuts. Congress needs to end the harmful effects of sequestration by supporting a bipartisan debt-reduction package that avoids disproportional penalties on DoD, which affect servicemembers and military retirees and their families.

-Eliminating the “widows tax.” Congress should repeal the law that deducts DIC payments from military SBP annuities. The offset affects over 63,000 widows, costing them up to over $15,000 per year.

“These dedicated MOAA volunteers are the true force multiplier in our advocacy efforts to end sequestration and repeal the widows tax,” said Atkins. “I couldn’t be more proud to be associated with them and our purpose.”

MOAA started Storming the Hill in 1996 and has been recognized as one of the most effective lobbying organizations in the country.