Transcendia Acquires Marshall Plastics

Transcendia, a leader in custom engineered materials for critical product components in a wide range of markets and applications, today completed the acquisition of Marshall Plastic Film. The acquisition broadens Transcendia’s material science expertise, industry leading service, and extensive technology platform into engineered polyethylene films.

“The strategic acquisition of Marshall Plastic will further expand the geographic reach for our industry leading MetPro anti-corrosion technology and provide Transcendia the capabilities needed to further support our global customers,” said Andy J. Brewer, President & CEO of Transcendia. “Additionally, Marshall’s engineered pharmaceutical films will further enhance Transcendia’s rapidly expanding healthcare offering.”

Marshall Plastic has over 40 years of expertise in providing engineered film solutions and specializes in the production of blown polyethylene films and custom bag making at its Martin, Michigan facility. In addition to producing anti-corrosion films, Marshall Plastic supports a wide range of high performance applications in the healthcare, food and industrial markets.

“We are excited to be a part of Transcendia,” said Marshall Plastic President John Roggow. “Our talented group of employees and technology will now be part of a company with the infrastructure and resources to expand our business throughout North America,” said Roggow. This marks the fifth strategic acquisition Transcendia has completed over the last four years as part of its transformation to become a predominant global custom engineered films company.

About Transcendia

Transcendia is a leader in custom engineered materials for critical product components in a wide range of markets and applications. Founded in 1931, the company provides broad material science expertise, an extensive technology platform, industry leading service, global geographic coverage and trusted reliability for product solutions evident in most everyday lives. Transcendia serves over 5,000 global customers for a variety of applications and markets including healthcare, point of purchase-display, protective & aesthetic, industrial, food & beverage, window, anti-corrosion and security ID. The company is headquartered in Franklin Park, IL and operates 17 ISO certified manufacturing and 5 company operated distribution centers throughout North America, Europe and Africa. For more information, visit http://www.transcendia.com or email marketing(at)transcendia(dot)com.