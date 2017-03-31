Menasha Receives OMA Awards for Excellence in Display Marketing

Menasha, the industry’s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider, took home 15 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) awards at the annual Shop! Association OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2017 in Las Vegas, Nev.

This year, the Wisconsin-headquartered company won one gold, one silver, 12 bronze, and one budget award for various types of displays. The winners were announced on March 29, 2017 at the Shop! Assocation OMA Awards celebration during GlobalShop 2017.

“At Menasha, we strive to be a leader in providing creative, innovative solutions to help our consumer packaged goods customers achieve success,” said Dennis Bonn, Menasha vice president of marketing. “We are so honored to be recognized with 15 of these achievement awards and among the best-of-the-best from around the world.”

Shop! Association’s OMA Awards Competition is a premier award show recognizing the most innovative and effective in-store and point of purchase displays. Since 1958, this competition, held alongside the industry’s largest tradeshow, GlobalShop, has recognized in-store marketing programs that lift sales, make products memorable, and entice consumers to purchase products.

GlobalShop is the world’s largest annual trade show and conference dedicated to store design, visual merchandising, and shopper marketing.

Menasha’s 2017 gold-winning display was its Frito-Lay Pumpkin Perimeter in the snack products, temporary category.

Menasha also took home a budget award in the temporary category for their Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Too Cool For School Counter Unit. The budget award is designed to recognize greatness in retail merchandising solutions while being conscious of budget.

