Pharmed LLC’s Nasal Spa® Spray Now Available on Amazon.com

Pharmed LLC, a subsidiary of Polycare Technology Co. Ltd. known for developing a wide variety of medical devices and over-the-counter drugs, announced its Nasal Spa® nasal spray is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Pharmed LLC was founded with the goal of offering high-level products to customers across the world. The company has 36 manufacturers across Europe, China and the United States. The introduction of its natural sea salt nasal spray to Amazon.com represents a major step forward in the company’s North American marketing and distribution.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Nasal Spa® spray is now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Wei Zhao, President of Pharmed LLC. “This natural sea salt spray has already achieved great success in markets around the world. Now that it is available on Amazon, more people than ever before will have access to its natural benefits. It is an exciting step forward for our company.”

Nasal Spa® is the first Pharmed product to come to the United States. Its popularity derives from its simplicity; it features just two ingredients: natural sea salt and water. This short ingredient list helps customers feel comfortable that they are getting a truly natural product free of any chemicals, drugs, antibiotics or preservatives. Natural sea salts contain trace elements and minerals that help to repair the natural mucosa, which enhances the body’s nasal immunization instincts. Additionally, the combination of ingredients prevents users from having to experience some of the stinging, burning side effects common in other types of nasal sprays.

Nasal Spa® is completely safe for people of all ages to use, including elderly people and infants, which makes it a versatile nasal spray that is valuable in any home. Additionally, people who suffer from rhinitis report the spray to be an effective treatment for the symptoms they experience.

“We are thrilled to take this next step in expanding our brand, and are excited to see what more American consumers have to say about Nasal Spa®,” said Wei Zhao.

For more information about Pharmed LLC and its products, visit http://www.pharmedllc.com.