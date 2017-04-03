LeadershipYOU MOOC Receives Support from Educational Innovators

Online learning is the future and self-paced MOOCs are how professionals are able to set themselves apart from others

Educational innovators and founders of Classroom Confessional show their support for the LeadershipYOU MOOC as a fundamental resource for student success. The LeadershipYOU massive open online course (MOOC) is a free educational resource composed of sixteen short videos on effective self-leadership skills.

“Online learning is the future and self-paced MOOCs are how professionals are able to set themselves apart from others,” Technology Integration Specialist, Brady Venables says.

Venables, one of the founders of Classroom Confessional, says, “teachers will love the ability for students to work at their own pace while they support students strategically in small group instruction on skills that support the content delivered in the MOOC.”

Department of Education Transformation Coach, Shawn Berry Clark, PHD, and Technology Integration Specialist, Brady Venables, created “Classroom Confessional.” Classroom Confessional is an educational resource blog that addresses many of the issues regarding technology in the classroom. This includes: purposeful technology in the classroom, the importance of quality peer feedback, and innovation in the field of education.

Clark and Venables were introduced to the LeadershipYOU MOOC at the National Title I Conference in February 2017, which featured over 100 sessions on instruction, leadership, and policy. LeadershipYOU MOOC Education Director, Maribeth Sublette, connected with Venables and Clark after attending their session, Technology + Innovation = Technovating in Schools.

“There is research showing many students prefer learning through video and videogames,” says Sublette. “Therefore, delivering educational content through online videos provides students with information in the format they prefer.”

With the educational landscape evolving at an unprecedented rate, Venables says educators need to bring technology into the classroom.

“Educators have a fundamental obligation to teach with technology,” Venables says. Adding, “Our students are surrounded by devices in their social lives and in order for learning to be relevant, we must bring that technology into the classroom.”

Classroom Confessional’s latest blog series, #Don’tBeATool, focuses on the effective impact of educational technology in the classroom.

“Technology integration in the classroom has the unique advantage of allowing students to simultaneously learn concepts as well as apply real-world skills,” Clark says.

According to Venables, online educational resources like the LeadershipYOU MOOC and Classroom Confessional help educators solve problems, form innovative solutions to cover skills essential to the success of students.

About VenablesandClark.com

VenablesandClark.com is an educational resource site dedicated to help educators solve problems and form innovative solutions to best meet the needs of their students. Founders of VenablesandClark.com, Brady Venables and Shawn Berry Clark, PhD, created “Classroom Confessional,” a blog that addresses issues regarding purposeful technology in the classroom, the importance of quality peer feedback, and innovation in the field of education. The goal of “Classroom Confessional” is to be transparent about issues that arise in education. Brady and Shawn hope to stretch the thinking of educators by reflecting and questioning what they observe. They also want to stress the importance to instructional leaders of staying connected to actual students and maintaining a presence in the classroom, alongside our most valuable asset - the teacher. Brady and Shawn’s new series, #DontBeATool focuses on the effective impact of education technology in the classroom. For more information about Venables and Clark, their blog, and their latest project, #DontBeATool, visit: http://www.venablesandclark.com

About LeadershipYOU MOOC

As an educational advocate and successful entrepreneur, Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, created the LeadershipYOU MOOC to personalize student learning and provide creative ways for educators to enhance their lessons. The LeadershipYOU massive open online course (MOOC) is composed of sixteen short videos, each aiming to cultivate the skills necessary for self-leadership. The MOOC is a free resource created specifically with teachers and students in mind. It can be used alone or in conjunction with its companion book, LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You. Free common core-aligned lesson plans are also available to further assist educators in sharing this self-leadership content.

About Maribeth Sublette

Maribeth worked as an English teacher at McClintock High School, a nationally recognized Title I school, before joining the LeadershipYOU team as Education Director. Her years in the classroom taught her the importance of creating lessons that connect with students, a principle that guided her efforts as she designed this MOOC. She is passionate about inspiring students to pursue their most amazing future.