New York, NY (PRWEB) April 03, 2017
PR News’ Platinum PR Awards salute the year’s most outstanding communications initiatives and programs in the highly competitive and dynamic PR arena. The coveted awards set the industry benchmark for excellence across all areas of PR. The entry deadline is Friday, May 5, 2017 and winners along with honorable mentions will be recognized at an awards luncheon ceremony on September 14 in New York City.
The Platinum PR Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for-profit and non-profit organizations including: corporations, PR firms, public affairs and IR agencies, publicity firms, associations, government, NGO teams, and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients.
The winners of the Platinum PR Awards are organizations large and small who took chances, made tremendous strides and understand the power of public relations and communications in today's connected world.
Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:
Campaign Categories:
- Anniversary
- Annual Report
- Blog
- Branding
- Cause-Related Marketing
- Community Relations
- Content Marketing
- Crisis Management
- CSR
- Digital Communications
- Diversirt & Inclusion Campaign
- Education Program
- Employee Relations
- Event Marketing
- External Publication (print or online)
- Facebook Communications
- Financial/Investor Relations
- Firm of the Year (Large, Midsize and Small PR Firm of the Year)
- Global PR Campaign
- Influencer Communications
- Instagram Campaign
- Internal Publication (print or online)
- Live Streaming
- Marketing Communications
- Media Event
- Media Relations
- Multicultural Campaign
- On a Shoestring Campaign
- Online Communications
- Online Press Room/Media Center
- Podcast and/or Videocast
- Press Release
- Pro Bono Campaign
- Product Launch
- Public Affairs
- PSA
- Re-Branding/Re-positioning
- Research & Measurement
- Satellite Media Tours
- Social Media Campaign
- Speeches
- Trade Show/Event PR
- Twitter Campaign
- Video Program
- Visual Storytelling Campaign
- YouTube
- Word of Mouth/Viral Campaign
- WOW! Award
People Categories:
- CEO of the Year
- Marketing Team of the Year
- PR Professional of the Year
- PR Team of the Year
- Sole Practitioner/Consultant of the Year
For questions regarding the Platinum PR Awards, contact Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Jonathan Politte at jpolitte(at)accessintel(dot)com.
The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.
