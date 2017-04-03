PR News’ Platinum PR Awards is a great opportunity to get recognized for your hard work and to shine the spotlight on the people driving your organization’s success.

PR News’ Platinum PR Awards salute the year’s most outstanding communications initiatives and programs in the highly competitive and dynamic PR arena. The coveted awards set the industry benchmark for excellence across all areas of PR. The entry deadline is Friday, May 5, 2017 and winners along with honorable mentions will be recognized at an awards luncheon ceremony on September 14 in New York City.

For more information on the Platinum PR Awards, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/platinumawards

The Platinum PR Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for-profit and non-profit organizations including: corporations, PR firms, public affairs and IR agencies, publicity firms, associations, government, NGO teams, and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients.

The winners of the Platinum PR Awards are organizations large and small who took chances, made tremendous strides and understand the power of public relations and communications in today's connected world.

To enter online, http://www.prnewsonline.com/platinumawards

Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:

Campaign Categories:



Anniversary

Annual Report

Blog

Branding

Cause-Related Marketing

Community Relations

Content Marketing

Crisis Management

CSR

Digital Communications

Diversirt & Inclusion Campaign

Education Program

Employee Relations

Event Marketing

External Publication (print or online)

Facebook Communications

Financial/Investor Relations

Firm of the Year (Large, Midsize and Small PR Firm of the Year)

Global PR Campaign

Influencer Communications

Instagram Campaign

Internal Publication (print or online)

Live Streaming

Marketing Communications

Media Event

Media Relations

Multicultural Campaign

On a Shoestring Campaign

Online Communications

Online Press Room/Media Center

Podcast and/or Videocast

Press Release

Pro Bono Campaign

Product Launch

Public Affairs

PSA

Re-Branding/Re-positioning

Research & Measurement

Satellite Media Tours

Social Media Campaign

Speeches

Trade Show/Event PR

Twitter Campaign

Video Program

Visual Storytelling Campaign

YouTube

Word of Mouth/Viral Campaign

WOW! Award

People Categories:



CEO of the Year

Marketing Team of the Year

PR Professional of the Year

PR Team of the Year

Sole Practitioner/Consultant of the Year

For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/platinumawards.

For questions regarding the Platinum PR Awards, contact Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Jonathan Politte at jpolitte(at)accessintel(dot)com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

