MedLearn Publishing Rebrands Itself as MedLearn Media

MedLearn Publishing, RACmonitor and ICD10monitor—three leading publishing brands that have earned a reputation of editorial trust and integrity in the industry of healthcare coding and compliance—have announced their spin-off from Panacea Healthcare Solutions and adopted the new parent name of MedLearn Media, Inc.

On Feb. 1, 2017, MedLearn Media, Inc. separated from its parent corporation, but retained all of its media assets, including company’s publishing management team and employees.

“Since 1991, when we first created Medical Learning, Inc. as a healthcare consulting firm, our goal was to provide customers with the information they needed as quickly and as cost-effectively as possible to assist with their coding, compliance and reimbursement needs,” said Mike Rogge, MedLearn Media chairman of the board.

“In the 26 years since our inception, that goal has not changed, and neither has our ownership or management team, Rogge said. “We will continue to be there for our customers to count on and depend upon.”

Since its founding in 1991, Medical Learning, Inc. has been a trusted partner that its customers depend on as they strive to make informed decisions in a changing and competitive healthcare environment. The company’s main priority has always been to provide timely and accurate information that will help customers improve their coding, compliance, reimbursement and overall revenue cycle process.

In 2011, Medical Learning, Inc. merged with Panacea Healthcare Solutions, LLC, and expanded its capabilities to provide valuable online news and information resources, in addition to cloud-based software solutions.

“The new name, MedLearn Media,” said Angela Kornegor, the company’s executive director, “more accurately reflects our national position as a multimedia healthcare publishing company. It embraces our family of brands, which include MedLearn Publishing, RACmonitor and ICD10monitor.”

“Our goal is to make life easier for our customers,” Kornegor said. “To do that, we will continue to provide trusted information they can rely on and in easy-to-use and instantly accessible formats. This will allow them to move quickly within their busy days.”

About MedLearn Media, Inc.:

MedLearn Media, Inc. provides trusted expertise to the healthcare industry in the areas of coding, compliance, reimbursement and regulatory changes. It offers a family of leading brands on multimedia publishing platforms, including print and digital books, visual charts, newsletters, webcasts, seminars, on-demand content and more. MedLearn Media, Inc. continues to build on its 26-year legacy of trust, reliability and peace of mind and remains a company that customers can depend on. The company is based in St. Paul, Minnesota. More information can be found at http://www.medlearnmedia.com.