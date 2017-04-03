The addition of EGFR and PSMA capture capabilities allows our customers to better isolate cancer cells from numerous tumor types which express these markers

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. a leader in personalized medicine technology and cancer diagnostics, today announced the immediate availability of two new antibody-based capture kits consisting of EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) and PSMA (prostate specific membrane antigen).

The company made the announcement at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting where Cynvenio’s LiquidBiopsy Rare Cell Isolation platform is on display in Thermo Fisher Scientific’s exhibit at booth 1727. AACR’s 2017 Annual meeting runs April 2-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington DC.

The new EGFR and PSMA capture kits are optimized for highly sensitive isolation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) derived from specific tumor types and is used with Cynvenio’s multi-antibody capture system which also includes Trop2, EpCAM, and Her2 and are optimized to run on the LiquidBiopsy® platform. These new capture kits are available for purchase through Cynvenio and its global distribution partners.

EGFR is a protein that is abundantly expressed in the cells of many neoplasms including lung, colon, head & neck, pancreas, breast, ovary, bladder, and kidney cancers. EGFR is a well established therapeutic and diagnostic target.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed non-endothelial cancer and second-most common cancer-related cause of death in men in the western world(1). PSMA is highly expressed in prostate epithelium, and studies have shown a correlation between the level of PSMA expression and severity of prostate cancer(2).

“The addition of EGFR and PSMA capture capabilities allows our customers to better isolate cancer cells from numerous tumor types which express these markers, including colorectal, esophageal, ovarian, gastric, certain lung cancers, prostate, and head and neck cancer,” said Paul Song MD, Cynvenio’s Chief Medical Officer. “This allows us to look beyond cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and interrogate tumor cells for protein markers such PD-L1, androgen receptor (AR) and RNA-based markers such as AR-V7, which together can provide clinicians with valuable insights into how to best direct treatment.”

“Cynvenio’s targeted capture system, which now also include EGFR and PSMA, is part of proprietary workflows optimized for downstream analysis with next generation sequencing (NGS) and image-based protein analysis,” said Paul Dempsey, Cynvenio’s Chief Science Officer.”The new EGFR and PSMA capture kits strengthen the CTC recovery aspect of Cynvenio’s multi-template approach which includes cfDNA and germline analysis. By expanding the population of informative cells being recovered we can evaluate more clinically relevant biomarkers.”

Concurrently with the new capture kits Cynvenio is announcing the availability of its new 20 mL patient sample collection kit for whole blood. Building on the success of the company's widely used 10mL kit, the new 20mL sample kit provides clinicians with the ability to collect twice the volume of blood and potentially use the second tube for additional analysis, or to store it in a biobank for future analysis such as retrospective studies when the clinical outcome is known. As with Cynvenio’s 10mL patient kit, no cold chain is required for the new 20mL kit which includes sample stabilizer validated to 96 hours. Samples can be shipped at ambient temperature for up to four days from collection, greatly simplifying clinical trial logistics.

About The LiquidBiopsy platform

The LiquidBiopsy® platform is a versatile and globally distributed rare template isolation platform. It delivers an end-to-end, blood-to-sequence workflow that runs faster and more precisely on less than 10ng of DNA input material than competing approaches. When used with Cynvenio’s specialty NGS gene panels and cloud-based bioinformatics the LiquidBiopsy workflow can cut processing times by 60%-80%. This means that labs can operate at higher scale, with auditable quality control, and more profitably by eliminating traditional sequencing bottlenecks.

For molecular characterization via FISH or IHC, the LiquidBiopsy platform delivers target cells that can be stained, enumerated and microscopically characterized using standard fluorescent or immunohistochemical protocols. Alternatively, the product of the LiquidBiopsy platform is compatible with FISH and single cell applications.

The LiquidBiopsy system is widely deployed in support of research applications in oncology and non-invasive prenatal testing.

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio’s liquid biopsy testing technology is leading the way to more affordable and clinically actionable precision medicine strategies for cancer patients. Among the company’s breakthroughs are its line of ClearID® tests for greatly improved cancer detection and monitoring via a patient-friendly blood draw, and a suite of proprietary, distributable LiquidBiopsy® platforms and consumables for deployment in hospitals and third party diagnostic labs. Cynvenio is based in Westlake Village, California. For more information, please visit http://www.cynvenio.com, http://www.clearidmonitoring.com, and http://www.liquidbiopsy.com.

(1) Seigel, 2012

(2) Bostwick, 1998

LiquidBiopsy® and ClearID® are registered trademarks of Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.