From March 18-20, representatives from EarQ attended the 2017 NFLPA Convention at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. At this annual event, players from across the country received screenings, hearing aid fittings, and hearing health education from EarQ representatives.

EarQ and the NFL Players Association's Professional Athletes Foundation tackle the issue of hearing health at regional player events year-round. As the third most prevalent health condition, hearing loss is a concern for more than 48 million Americans. The partnership has been active in addressing this issue in professional football players since 2011. One aim of this relationship is to spread awareness about hearing health and provide solutions to athletes now and in the future.

“With influential advocates like former professional athletes behind the hearing loss awareness movement, we are confident that we can make a difference,” says Ed Keller, President of EarQ.

In addition to spreading awareness, EarQ and the NFLPA are also conducting a research study on the prevalence of hearing loss in pro athletes. EarQ will be sharing the results of this study at booth 601 at AudiologyNOW!—the largest trade show in the industry.

About EarQ:

A prestigious nationwide network of independent hearing healthcare providers, EarQ utilizes innovative business and marketing practices as well as national public awareness efforts to advocate for excellence in the industry and patient care. Through its 1,400 hearing healthcare provider locations nationwide, EarQ helps provide greater access to quality hearing healthcare services and products.

About the NFLPA’s Professional Athletes Foundation:

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) is a non-profit, professional sports union that protects the best interests and welfare of all NFL players. It serves as the exclusive bargaining agent for all NFL players in collective bargaining. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA is governed by a Board of Player Representatives, acting in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution and federal labor laws.