U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to “Make America Great Again” by implementing policies to protect American jobs, but will the early actions and proposed policies of his administration have the desired impact? And how should business leaders in the U.S. and abroad prepare themselves for what could be a significant shift in the global landscape for jobs?

Everest Group—a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and sourcing—will address these questions in a complimentary webinar offered this week. The webinar—“Make America Great Again: How could President Trump’s policies reshape the American job market?”—will be held on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CDT.

The one-hour event will delve into these issues:



US job losses and the state of the economy

Trends in the workforce driving the U.S. administration’s actions and its impact on U.S. competitiveness

Initiatives taken by leading countries and companies to enhance global competitiveness

Implications for global talent and business models in the near and medium term

The webinar will be hosted by Everest Group’s Marvin Newell, partner, and Hardik Chokshi, senior consultant.

