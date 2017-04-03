Cicis Salutes National Army Week With Complimentary Meals

“We invite every member of the U.S. Military, and veterans, to come by next week to enjoy this special offer and to allow us to extend our thanks in person," said Cicis CEO Darin Harris.

Cicis knows nothing it does can adequately repay the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation.

But as a token of its genuine appreciation, and in honor of National Army Week, more than 150 participating Cicis restaurants around the country are extending a special offer to active-duty and retired Military personnel (must show valid military ID):



Free Adult Buffet with purchase of a second Adult Buffet; and,

50% off an Adult Buffet for Military personnel dining alone

This special offer is valid from April 3-6, and includes all the pizza, pasta, soup, salad and dessert they can eat! Guests can even enjoy Cicis all-new Deep Dish pizzas now featured on the unlimited buffet, including the Cheddar Jalapeño-Infused and Garlic Parmesan-Infused Deep Dish pies.

“No words can express how grateful we are to the brave men and women who serve in our Armed Forces both at home and abroad,” said Cicis CEO Darin Harris. “We invite every member of the U.S. Military, and veterans, to come by next week to enjoy this special offer and to allow us to extend our thanks in person.”

This National Army Week special is valid at more than 150 participating Cicis locations. Limit 1 free or discounted Adult Buffet per active-duty military member or veteran per visit. May not be combined with any other coupon, discount or promotion.

Cicis is known and loved for its unlimited pizza, pasta, salad, soup and dessert buffet. It is dedicated to going Beyond Pizza and feeding individuality by enabling its guests to find the tastes they love.

Cicis: BEYOND PIZZA.

About Cicis

Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, driven by a belief in making life more flavorful by empowering guests to find the flavors they love. At nearly 450 restaurants strong in 33 states, Entrepreneur recognized Cicis on its Franchise 500 list in 2015. Cicis also won the Technomic 2014 Consumers’ Choice award for best kid-friendly quick service restaurant. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis.

For franchising information, contact Michael Iglesias at miglesias(at)cicispizza(dot)com or 972-745-9313 or visit franchise.cicispizza.com.

# # #