Additive Manufacturing Users Group Awards DINOs

Front row (L to R): Kim Killoran, Peter Liacouras, Carl Deckard, Joerg Griessbach, Steve Murray, and Ted Anderson. Back row (L to R): Bruce Bradshaw, Jim Harrison, Shannon VanDeren, and Kevin Zaras. This year’s class of DINOs embodies that selfless, giving nature, which ironically is what makes them deserving of recognition for all that they have done.

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the recipients of DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Awards for additive manufacturing expertise and service. The awards were presented at the 29th annual users group conference in Chicago, Illinois.

During its annual Awards Banquet, AMUG presented ten DINO Awards to recognize industry veterans for years of experience, contributions back to the additive manufacturing industry, and active support of the users group. The newly named DINOs are:



Ted Anderson, GE Additive

Bruce Bradshaw, Arcam AB

Carl Deckard, Structured Polymers

Joerg Griessbach, The SL Pro

Jim Harrison, The Solid Experts

Kim Killoran, Stratasys

Peter Liacouras, Walter Reed Military Medical Center

Steve Murray, Hoosier Pattern

Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting

Kevin Zaras, DSM Functional Materials

Steve Deak, AMUG president, said, “To me, the DINO Award is reserved for those that make a difference over many years. And it is about making a difference without seeking glory, praise or profit for their efforts. This year’s class of DINOs embodies that selfless, giving nature, which ironically is what makes them deserving of recognition for all that they have done.”

The new DINOs have been active within the AMUG community in a variety of roles. Collectively, they have been officers, advisors, presenters, workshop leaders, track leaders, liaisons, volunteers and avid supporters. Outside of AMUG, the DINOs are equally active, and they contribute to the advancement of the additive manufacturing industry.

Deak closed on a personal note, “It was very special for me to present Jim Harrison with his DINO because Jim, as president, presented me with a DINO way back in 2001.”

Over its 29-year history, AMUG has awarded only 141 DINOs. Although there are many deserving individuals, the awards are capped at no more than ten per year, independent of the number conference attendees.

ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)

AMUG is an organization that educates and advances the uses and applications of additive manufacturing technologies. AMUG members include users of all commercial additive manufacturing/3D printing technologies used in professional capacities from companies such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, ExOne, Renishaw, Carbon, HP Inc., SLM Solutions, EOS, Concept Laser, and Prodways. AMUG meets annually to provide education and training through technical presentations on processes and new technologies. This information addresses operation of additive manufacturing equipment and the applications that use the parts they make. Online at http://www.am-ug.com.