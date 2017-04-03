Leading higher education information and resource provider AffordableCollegesOnline.org has announced its list of the Best Schools with Online License Practical Nursing (LPN) Degrees in the U.S. for 2017. The ranking cites the top 12 colleges and universities for online LPN students based on an in-depth cost and quality comparison. Highest scores were awarded to Arkansas State University, Hannibal-LaGrange University, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Arkansas For Smith and Arkansas Tech University.

"Students who want to find an in-demand career with mobility opportunities often consider getting a degree in nursing,” said Dan Schuessler, CEO and founder of AffordableCollegesOnline.org. “The schools on our list not only provide quality and flexibility in their online LPN programs, but are also among the most affordable in the nation.”

To qualify for a spot on AffordableCollegesOnline.org’s rankings, schools to meet several minimum requirements. Each college cited is institutionally accredited and holds public or private not-for-profit standing. To maintain affordability standards, AffordableCollegesOnline.org requires schools to offer in-state tuition rates below $20,000 per year. Each qualifying school is scored based on a comparison of more than a dozen qualitative and quantitative statistics, including financial aid offerings and graduation rates by school and the NCLEX-PN pass rate.

For complete details on the data and methodology used to score each school and a full list of ranking colleges, visit:

http://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/degrees/nursing-programs/lpn/#best-college-ranking

Top 12 Online Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Programs in the Nation for 2017:

Arkansas State University-Main Campus

Arkansas Tech University

Florida Gateway College

Hannibal-LaGrange University

Indian River State College

Pennsylvania College of Technology

Pensacola State College

SUNY College of Technology at Canton

Trocaire College

University of Arkansas at Monticello

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Utah State University

