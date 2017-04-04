Sleep Better with Prufen Smart USB Cable

Prufen Smart USB Cable is not your ordinary charging cable. Now you can sleep better at night.

Prufen Smart USB Cable is not an ordinary charging cable.

Don't feel safe to charge overnight?

Turn the Auto-Stop Timer ON. Choice of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 hours. Sleep better.

Phone and/or USB Power Adaptor overheating during charging?

Prufen has one temperature sensor each at both ends of the USB connectors. So both temperature of Phone and Power adaptor are measured at the same time. If any temperature goes above 55C (charging power less than 7.5W) or 65C (charging power more than 7.5W eg. Fast Charge), Prufen will stop charging.

Phone battery seems to run out of power fast?

The mAh Meter in Prufen Cable can measure the actual mAh charged to your phone. Start with a depleted phone and read the mAh after a full charge. Compare that to the phone's battery's specification. If measured mAh is less than 80% of specification, then the battery is not able to hold charge as it ought to.

That 10,000mAh power bank really 10,000mAh?

Use the mAh Meter to measure the actual mAh charged to the power bank. Start with a depleted power bank and read the mAh after a full charge. Compare that to the power bank's mAh specification. If measured mAh is less than 80% of specification, then that battery is not meeting its specification.

That third-party power adaptor dangerously overloaded during charging?

Many third-party USB Power adaptor are poorly designed and have exaggerated specification. USB specification is 5V. The adaptor is dangerously overloaded if its voltage drops to less than 4.5V during charging. Prufen Smart Cable will abort charging if voltage drops below 4.5V.

What if the charging current is abnormally high?

Prufen Smart Cable has a current safeguard. If charging current is above 2.4A, the cable will abort charging.

Prufen Smart Cable comes standard with USB-A and micro-USB connector. But wait, what about Apple and USB-C users? Apple can buy the optional Prufen MFi Lighting adaptor. USB-C users can buy USB-C adaptors from Prufen too. With an adaptor cable concept, users can now charge their phones as well as all their accessories like power banks, headphones, speakers...etc.

Patents pending 14/892,966 104136824 050401

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5Y4bYdY1ns&authuser=0

Facebook: #prüfen

Visit Prufen at: http://www.prufen.com/landing-page

Kickstarter Project:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1633003644/usb-cable-w-auto-off-timer-mah-meter-and-safety-fe?ref=user_menu