HighJump Expands Product Line with Actionable Analytics at ProMat 2017

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, today launches actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse, the company’s supply chain analytics application. The latest addition to HighJump’s product portfolio for end-to-end supply chain management provides stakeholders with clear and real-time insights on which actions to take to enhance their workflows and maintain a competitive edge in today’s dynamic landscape.

The amount of high-value data worth visualizing is growing rapidly, with the majority offering actionable insights if analyzed properly. Actionable analytics from HighJump Pulse capitalize on this. HighJump Pulse now enables decision makers to take immediate action to improve the supply chain by analyzing data from a myriad of applications and systems and presenting it in charts and graphs in a single dashboard. Each visual is interactive, drilling down to the relevant data source and outlining which action to take to improve processes and strengthen offerings.

HighJump Pulse is system agnostic. This creates cross-functional control towers by providing visibility into HighJump apps, third-party ERP and business systems, and cloud-based big data. As a result, users have the flexibility to continue using their current systems and software while reaping the full benefits of consolidated, actionable analytics.

“With actionable analytics, we’ve eliminated the complexities that arise from the disparate systems that make up today’s supply chains,” said Ross Elliott, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at HighJump. “Supply chain professionals now have a single pane of glass for all of the functions and happenings within a unified commerce network, enabling them to evolve to meet current and future customer demands.”

HighJump Pulse is part of the Essential Suite of Applications for the HighJump One Platform. The suite covers the entire supply chain with tools for analytics and reporting, resource scheduling, document imaging, inspection, multi-carrier shipping, route and load optimization, and delivery track, trace and POD. HighJump’s solutions fit the unique needs of any company, with options for on-premise, public, or private cloud deployments, along with compatibility with mobile devices and desktops.

A demo is available at HighJump’s ProMat booth, #S959, in Chicago, Illinois at McCormick Place from April 3-6. Further information is also available here.

