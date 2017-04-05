Security Sheriff - Data Loss Protection that dynamically adjusts access based on real-time comparison of file content and user context Security Sheriff is fully integrated with Office 365, SharePoint and OneDrive. It provides data loss protection that dynamically adjusts access based on real-time comparison of file content and user context.

Cryptzone, a provider of identity-centric content security solutions, announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Security Sheriff a Silver winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards® in Database Security, Data Leakage-Protection/Extrusion Prevention.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on Feb. 13, 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

“We are proud that Cryptzone’s security software has earned the 2017 Global Excellence award, as it further demonstrates our commitment to delivering a dynamic, identity-centric, data loss prevention (DLP) solution,” said Paul Campaniello, Chief Marketing Officer for Cryptzone. “Security Sheriff is fully integrated with Office 365, SharePoint and OneDrive. It provides data loss protection that dynamically adjusts access based on real-time comparison of file content and user context. Congratulations to all award winners on this achievement.”

Cryptzone’s Security Sheriff secures files at rest without the overhead of complex user permissions and encryption, ensuring that the data is protected at the time it is used or shared. It restricts usage and visualization of data based on the file’s classification and the user’s current location, device and security clearance, automatically encrypting it when the data leaves the safety of the corporate file system.

In addition, Security Sheriff eases the migration to cloud storage by seamlessly securing data in hybrid environments (SharePoint and O365) as it moves from one to the other. Users are able to work within Microsoft applications, knowing that Security Sheriff will prevent unauthorized access or sharing of documents to unauthorized recipients.

This combination enables companies to find the balance between file security and flexible collaboration, invisibly to the end user and with no client side application. Collaborators can use any device to access the data, and Security Sheriff leverages Microsoft’s encryption and applications to enforce encryption and access appropriately to any given situation.

About Cryptzone

Cryptzone reduces the enterprise attack surface by 99% by providing identity-centric network security and compliance software for hybrid environments. Using a distributed, scalable and highly available Software-Defined Perimeter model, Cryptzone protects critical data from internal and external threats, while significantly lowering costs. In cloud environments, including AWS and Azure, Cryptzone provides user access control, increases operational agility and improves regulatory compliance. More than 450 companies rely on Cryptzone to secure their network and data. For more info, visit: http://www.cryptzone.com.

