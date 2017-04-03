Newtown community partners with national experts to address prescription drug abuse among youth in three-day program sponsored by Solo Technology Holdings, creator of the iKeyp safe. Parents need to lock up all of their prescription drugs and over the counter cold and cough medications. Kids won't use it if they can't get it.

In a three-day community event, held March 27-29, Newtown Parent Connection, Inc. partnered with Solo Technology Holdings, LLC to summon the nation’s top authorities – former Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Robert Stutman and the Honorable Jodi Debbrecht Switalski – to empower and educate parents, students, administrators, law enforcement, and medical professionals with the most current scientific research and knowledge available.

New studies show prescription medications are the most abused drugs among 12 and 13-year olds, and one in four teens will become addicted to a substance in their lifetime. The parent component of Mr. Stutman and Judge Switalski’s program, “Not My Kid, Not My Community,” educated the community on the world of kids and drugs, covering what kids are really saying, the effects of drugs and alcohol, warning signs of abuse, and effective strategies for dealing with substance abuse.

“Most adults know almost nothing about the world of kids and drugs. Drugs will go on destroying our young people if we continue to fail to deal with abuse and make substantial change,” said Mr. Stutman. “Those who attended our program in Newtown walked away with the tools they need to be proactive and make an impact against the drug epidemic now.”

“You can’t love your kids enough to survive this type of epidemic. We can all do something. Parents need to lock up all of their prescription drugs and over the counter cold and cough medications. Kids won't use it if they can't get it," said Judge Switalski, a former violent felony assistant prosecutor, child protection worker, and district court judge who operated highly successful sobriety, drug and veterans treatment courts.

The program was funded by solution-oriented sponsor Solo Technology Holdings, LLC, creator of the iKeyp®, the first web-enabled personal safe designed to safeguard prescription medications. “If anyone touches the safe — either puts in the correct code (which opens the safe), puts in the incorrect code or uses the backup key, or tampers with it — you'll get an alert to your phone," said Mitch Danzig, the company’s president and COO.

Five iKeyp safes were raffled away for free amongst those who registered for the “Not My Kid, Not My Community” evening program.

Dorrie Carolan, founder of Newtown Parent Connection, Inc. said, “We believe that knowledge is power, and by becoming better informed, we can begin to take the steps necessary to prevent or treat the problem. Robert and Judge Jodi’s presentations were eye opening. With their help and the support of Solo Technology Holdings, we believe we can turn it around and enact positive change.”

About The Stutman Switalski Group

The Stutman Switalski Group delivers insights, action plans, and results with their scientifically-based, no-nonsense approach that leaves audiences with both the will and the way to affect positive change. For more information, visit http://www.thestutmanswitalskigroup.com.

About Solo Technology Holdings, LLC

Solo Technology Holdings, LLC works with advocacy groups, parents, medical professionals, and those in the healthcare industry to educate communities about the safe storage of prescription medications. For more information on the iKeyp safe, visit http://www.ikeyp.com or contact info(at)iKeyp(dot)com.

About Newtown Parent Connection, Inc.

Newtown Parent Connection, Inc., a non-profit organization, has been educating and empowering the local community in the prevention of substance abuse since 1993. For more information, visit http://www.newtownparentconnection.org.