Alamosa County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System Alamosa County invites all local vendors to visit www.BidNetDirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations.

Alamosa County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of BidNet’s regional e-procurment solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Alamosa County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.BidNetDirect.com/colorado.

The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with 188 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Alamosa County ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.

“Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides Alamosa County more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs.” said Belina Ramirez, Administrative Assistant to the County Administrator of Alamosa County when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. “We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities.”

Alamosa County invites all local vendors to visit http://www.BidNetDirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 189 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Alamosa County:

Our thriving community is home to over 15,000 residents. Alamosa is the commercial hub of the San Luis Valley and the gateway to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Equipped with prime agricultural land, innovative businesses in energy, industry, cultural heritage, and transportation, Alamosa County residents and visitors also enjoy access to some of Colorado's best wilderness and outdoor recreation. Our climate is perfect for the agricultural production of barley, potatoes, alfalfa, and with 350+ days of sunshine a year, we are one of the most productive locations for solar power plants in the U.S.

About Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by nearly 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com.