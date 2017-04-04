Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, will be featured in a panel at the inaugural Lehigh University Center for Supply Chain Research Spring Symposium on April 7th along with artist supplies manufacturer, Crayola. NFI’s Vice President of Transportation Management, Jeff Kanterman, and Vice President of IT Client Services, Matthew Battista, will join Crayola’s Vice President of Global Logistics Services and Enterprise Improvement, Gary Wapinski, in a session titled “Leveraging Technology in Asset and Non-Asset Based Transportation.”

At this technology-themed event, the panel session provides insight into the opportunities technology presents to integrate asset and non-asset based transportation operations. Through the perspectives of a 3PL, NFI, and a shipper, Crayola, and moderated by Zach Zacharia, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management and Director, Center for Supply Chain Research attendees will engage in a dynamic conversation covering technology’s impact on logistics and its capabilities to create visibility and synergy across the supply chain.

“Technology continues to shape trends in the supply chain,” said Kanterman. “When leveraged correctly, the right technology paired with an experienced supply chain solutions provider can generate visibility and provide efficiency like never before.”

“Additionally, technology makes it possible to connect data, enhance collaboration, and optimize solutions,” said Battista. “It can create more value within a supply chain and help shippers find synergies in their networks.”

As a major North American supply chain solutions provider, NFI has seen extensive growth. Completing two acquisitions in 2016, NFI now operates more than 31 million square feet of warehousing across North America, with 1.6 million square feet, 246 tractors and 675 trailers operated in the Lehigh Valley. Along with warehousing and dedicated transportation services, NFI also offers brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, global logistics, and commercial real estate solutions. In addition to international growth, NFI has grown locally in the Lehigh Valley operating numerous warehouses and dedicated fleets throughout the northeastern logistics hub.

