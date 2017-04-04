“Nearly all worksite fatalities, injuries, and illness are preventable. Investigators using TapRooT® software as a tool to identify and fix hazards in their facilities minimize or eliminate serious consequences from future incidents."

System Improvements Inc. is excited to announce the release of TapRooT® 6.2.0. The software was built in collaboration with worksite incident investigators who focus on identifying and correcting root causes, and was designed with input from an advisory board of global experts.

TapRooT® 6.2.0 allows investigators to flowchart a sequence of events, analyze causal factors and develop effective corrective actions through a single, intuitive interface.

"We are happy to move forward with such a strong and flexible root cause analysis and evidence collection software that aides investigators in identifying and fixing root causes with ease,” said Dan Verlinde, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at System Improvements.

TapRooT® 6.2.0 is a web-based software application, engineered to be smarter, faster, and easier to use.

It is supported by any web browser and is compatible also with iPad, tablet and Smartphone.

Version 6.2.0 adds wider capabilities:



Customizable Equifactor® equipment troubleshooting tables

Audit Logs to track creation, deletion and editing of an event

Trending export to create custom reports with data exported to an Excel spreadsheet

Enhanced report building, bug fixes and a simplified user settings menu

“Nearly all worksite fatalities, injuries, and illness are preventable," said Verlinde. "Investigators using TapRooT® software as a tool to identify and fix hazards in their facilities minimize or eliminate serious consequences from future incidents."

Founded in 1988, System Improvements, Inc. – TapRooT® solves hurdles every investigator faces. TapRooT® root cause analysis takes an investigator beyond his or her own knowledge to choose root causes that are "outside of the box" of commonly selected root causes (writing new procedures, re-training or discipline). Backed with extensive research in human performance, incident investigation and root cause analysis, TapRooT® is a global leader in improved investigation effectiveness and productivity, stopping finger pointing and blame, improving equipment reliability, and fixing operating problems.