Larry J Wall 2017 is shaping up to be another successful year for Momenta Partners

Momenta Partners, a global advisory, ventures and executive search firm focused on driving growth in Connected Industry companies, welcomes Connected Industry leader Larry Wall to lead its Advisory practice.

As industry adoption of Connected Industry technologies like M2M and IIoT have accelerated, leading industrial enterprises across the globe have turned to Momenta Partners for guidance on leveraging the IIoT to drive their digital transformations. Momenta has worked with over 80 companies, placing 130 leaders and making over 25 investments, doubling the size of their team in the last year, including expanding their M&A practice. The addition of Wall underscores the company's commitment to activating and accelerating business transformation in the Connected Era.

Based in Washington D.C., Wall brings extensive real-world experience in applying connected technology to derive tangible business value in manufacturing, retail, telecom, transportation, health care, and field services. Wall has held executive roles at Verisign, inCode Wireless, AT&T, and most recently Eurotech, where he has led product development, consulting and professional services, and sales and marketing.

“During 2016 Momenta Partners established itself as the leading Advisory, Executive Search and Ventures practice, helping enterprises unlock Connected Industry value,” comments Ken Forster, Managing Director of Momenta Partners. “Larry complements our Connected Industry practitioner team with deep industry know-how and real-world experience in selecting the right strategy, business model, positioning, and technology critical to gain a distinct competitive advantage in the Connected Era.”

"2017 is shaping up to be another successful year for Momenta Partners," says Larry Wall, Managing Partner for Advisory at Momenta Partners. “I am excited to join the Momenta Partners team during this historic period of connected technology and business innovation. The vision and approach to adding value with IOT is unique, focused, and powerful. I look forward to helping influence and accelerate smart adoption and growth for our clients and investments by leveraging our collective accomplishments and insights."

ABOUT Momenta Partners

Momenta Partners delivers proven and integrated Advisory, Executive Search and Ventures practices to drive growth in Connected Industry companies. Our Advisory practice helps our clients develop connected industry strategies, operations, technologies and solutions to activate and accelerate enterprise value. Our clients include Connected Industry leaders such as Accenture, CSC, Interdigital, Reliance Group, Schneider Electric and Xylem as well as young disruptors such as Davra networks, Eigen Innovations, PLAT.ONE, Sight Machine, Sensewaves and others. For more information please visit http://www.momenta.partners, join the @MomentaPartners conversation or contact info(at)momenta(dot)partners.